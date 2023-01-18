Storm Advisory 1/18/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Storm Advisory
- The NHL has their team in Raleigh as the league prepares for the Stadium Series game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals one month from now:
The NHL calls it the big “Tie-Down” meeting, and it was today in Raleigh for the Stadium Series game, now just 32 days away. About 25-30 folks in town from NHL (plus more virtual) and lots of Hurricanes and NC State staff. Thanks to Chef Joe & Backyard Bistro for hosting. pic.twitter.com/lgjqiamWfa— Scott Dupree (@dsdupree) January 17, 2023
- Ranking the top NHL players and prospects under 23 years old featuring three players from the Hurricanes organization in the top 25. [The Athletic $]
- On Sunday afternoon, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Ethan Bear scored against his old team, but his goal meant much more than that. [Sportsnet]
- Injured Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner has filed for bankruptcy due to his ownership of an exotic snake farm in Missouri. [SinBin]
- Boudreau, Horvat futures unclear, Canucks needs ‘major surgery’. [NHL]
- The Minnesota Wild lock up forward Matt Boldy with 7-year, $49M deal. [ESPN]
- When NHL icons switch teams: Sleepless nights, devastating calls and fresh starts. [The Athletic $]
