Storm Advisory 1/18/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The NHL has arrived in Raleigh for the Stadium Series, Robin Lehner files for bankruptcy, plus learn why Ethan Bear’s goal on Sunday meant more than just scoring against his old team

By Cody Hagan
In Case You Missed It

Storm Advisory

  • Ranking the top NHL players and prospects under 23 years old featuring three players from the Hurricanes organization in the top 25. [The Athletic $]
  • On Sunday afternoon, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Ethan Bear scored against his old team, but his goal meant much more than that. [Sportsnet]
  • Injured Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner has filed for bankruptcy due to his ownership of an exotic snake farm in Missouri. [SinBin]
  • Boudreau, Horvat futures unclear, Canucks needs ‘major surgery’. [NHL]
  • The Minnesota Wild lock up forward Matt Boldy with 7-year, $49M deal. [ESPN]
  • When NHL icons switch teams: Sleepless nights, devastating calls and fresh starts. [The Athletic $]

