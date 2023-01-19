 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Minnesota Wild: Preview, lineups and game discussion

The Hurricanes will look to return to action with a victory tonight.

By Andrew Schnittker
Vancouver Canucks v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

Minnesota Wild (25-14-4) @ Carolina Hurricanes (27-9-8)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 45

Thursday, January 19th, 2023 — 7 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Hockey Wilderness

Coming off a frustrating shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, the Hurricanes will hope for a better effort and result against another cross-conference opponent tonight with the Minnesota Wild coming to town.

The Hurricanes will be in line for some reinforcements, with captain Jordan Staal set to return from a one-game absence, and Max Pacioretty making a possible return.

Frederik Andersen will make his third start since returning from injury; he’s 2-0-0 since coming back.

The Wild enter tonight’s game winners of three straight, but they will make a high-profile lineup change:

Game Notes

  • Sebastian Aho is coming into this one on a hot streak, with two goals and five assists over a seven-game point streak
  • This is the second and final game between these teams this regular season; the Hurricanes lost 2-1 in overtime in Minnesota in November
  • The Hurricanes are 14-10-2-5 all time against the Wild
  • Hurricanes center Paul Stastny knows a thing or two about playing the Wild; he’s faced them 11 more times than any active players. He has 43 points in 72 career regular-season games against the Wild
  • Watch out for Andrei Svechnikov tonight: He has five goals in seven career games against Minnesota

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Max Pacioretty
Andrei Svechnikov — Paul Stastny — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Teuvo Teravainen - Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta

Scratched: Derek Stepan, Dylan Coghlan

Injured: Ondrej Kase (concussion)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Matt Boldy — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno — Joel Eriksson Ek — Jordan Greenway
Brandon Duhaime — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Alex Goligoski
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Matt Dumba, Mason Shaw

Injured: None

