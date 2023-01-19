Carolina Hurricanes vs. Minnesota Wild: Preview, lineups and game discussion

Coming off a frustrating shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, the Hurricanes will hope for a better effort and result against another cross-conference opponent tonight with the Minnesota Wild coming to town.
The Hurricanes will be in line for some reinforcements, with captain Jordan Staal set to return from a one-game absence, and Max Pacioretty making a possible return.
Frederik Andersen will make his third start since returning from injury; he’s 2-0-0 since coming back.
The Wild enter tonight’s game winners of three straight, but they will make a high-profile lineup change:
Matt Dumba will be a healthy scratch tonight. Hockey decision, not injury. Evason: “We had a real good meeting. He knows why he’s sitting out tonight.”— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) January 19, 2023
Goligoski in, Fleury starts for #mnwild
Game Notes
- Sebastian Aho is coming into this one on a hot streak, with two goals and five assists over a seven-game point streak
- This is the second and final game between these teams this regular season; the Hurricanes lost 2-1 in overtime in Minnesota in November
- The Hurricanes are 14-10-2-5 all time against the Wild
- Hurricanes center Paul Stastny knows a thing or two about playing the Wild; he’s faced them 11 more times than any active players. He has 43 points in 72 career regular-season games against the Wild
- Watch out for Andrei Svechnikov tonight: He has five goals in seven career games against Minnesota
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Max Pacioretty
Andrei Svechnikov — Paul Stastny — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Teuvo Teravainen - Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Scratched: Derek Stepan, Dylan Coghlan
Injured: Ondrej Kase (concussion)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Matt Boldy — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno — Joel Eriksson Ek — Jordan Greenway
Brandon Duhaime — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Alex Goligoski
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Matt Dumba, Mason Shaw
Injured: None
