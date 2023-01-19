Carolina Hurricanes vs. Minnesota Wild: Preview, lineups and game discussion

Minnesota Wild (25-14-4) @ Carolina Hurricanes (27-9-8) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 45 Thursday, January 19th, 2023 — 7 p.m. ET PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Hockey Wilderness Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Instagram @canescountrypix

Coming off a frustrating shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, the Hurricanes will hope for a better effort and result against another cross-conference opponent tonight with the Minnesota Wild coming to town.

The Hurricanes will be in line for some reinforcements, with captain Jordan Staal set to return from a one-game absence, and Max Pacioretty making a possible return.

Frederik Andersen will make his third start since returning from injury; he’s 2-0-0 since coming back.

The Wild enter tonight’s game winners of three straight, but they will make a high-profile lineup change:

Matt Dumba will be a healthy scratch tonight. Hockey decision, not injury. Evason: “We had a real good meeting. He knows why he’s sitting out tonight.”



Goligoski in, Fleury starts for #mnwild — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) January 19, 2023

Game Notes

Sebastian Aho is coming into this one on a hot streak, with two goals and five assists over a seven-game point streak

This is the second and final game between these teams this regular season; the Hurricanes lost 2-1 in overtime in Minnesota in November

The Hurricanes are 14-10-2-5 all time against the Wild

Hurricanes center Paul Stastny knows a thing or two about playing the Wild; he’s faced them 11 more times than any active players. He has 43 points in 72 career regular-season games against the Wild

Watch out for Andrei Svechnikov tonight: He has five goals in seven career games against Minnesota

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Max Pacioretty

Andrei Svechnikov — Paul Stastny — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast

Teuvo Teravainen - Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Derek Stepan, Dylan Coghlan

Injured: Ondrej Kase (concussion)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello

Matt Boldy — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno — Joel Eriksson Ek — Jordan Greenway

Brandon Duhaime — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Alex Goligoski

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Matt Dumba, Mason Shaw

Injured: None