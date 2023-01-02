Storm Advisory 1/32/2: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
The Carolina Hurricanes' win streak has extended to a franchise-best 11 games after beating the New Jersey Devils in a shootout
Hurricanes goaltender Pytor Kochetkov was named the NHL’s rookie of the month for December
Reading Assignments:
- Erik Karlsson sets a franchise record with the San Jose Sharks. [SF Chronical]
Happy New Year! Don’t just break the record Connor Bedard, smash it! Win the tournament. Go Canada! #WorldJuniors— Eric Lindros (@88EricLindros) January 1, 2023
- Sam Gagner’s journey to 1,000 games played is one of the most unique in the history of the NHL. [$TheAthletic]
Pyotr Kochetkov (@Canes), who went 7-0-1 with a 1.63 goals-against average, .939 save percentage and two shutouts in eight appearances, has been named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for December.#NHLStats: https://t.co/QaWDfkcxkA pic.twitter.com/02ZpqxHi9e— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 1, 2023
- The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins feel the excitement before the Winter Classic at Fenway Park. [Sportsnet]
- Joe Pavelski signs a one-year $3.5 million contract extension with the Dallas Stars on the first day eligible. [NHL]
Sebastian Aho (1-1—2) recorded his 107th career multi-point game surpassing Pat Verbeek for fourth place on the @Canes / Whalers’ all-time list.#NHLStats: https://t.co/meNWvuFCvB https://t.co/65CHr27Qa7— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 1, 2023
- The NHL’s workhorse goalies live by a different standard. [New York Post]
Identity theft is not a joke, Jim! https://t.co/fErXTzHEdR— Stormy (@NHLStormy) January 1, 2023
- The 2023 World Junior Championships knockout round is set to begin. [TSN]
Loading comments...