 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 1/32/2: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Carolina Hurricanes keep rolling, Erik Karlsson sets a San Jose record, and other NHL news.

By Zeke Lukow
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Carolina Hurricanes v New Jersey Devils Photo by Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It:

The Carolina Hurricanes' win streak has extended to a franchise-best 11 games after beating the New Jersey Devils in a shootout

Hurricanes goaltender Pytor Kochetkov was named the NHL’s rookie of the month for December

Reading Assignments:

  • Sam Gagner’s journey to 1,000 games played is one of the most unique in the history of the NHL. [$TheAthletic]
  • The NHL’s workhorse goalies live by a different standard. [New York Post]
  • The 2023 World Junior Championships knockout round is set to begin. [TSN]

Loading comments...