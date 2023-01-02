About Last Night: New Year, Same Canes

The changing of the calendar couldn’t cool off the Carolina Hurricanes, as the Canes beat the Devils 5-4 in a shootout on New Year’s Day to extend their franchise-record win streak to 11 games and franchise-record point streak to 17 games.

For the Hurricanes, it definitely wasn’t the smoothest game they’ve played in the last month and a half, but the result was a win nonetheless.

About last night:

Bottom Six shines, again

There’s a lot of hockey cliches and obvious statements that will present themselves during a win and point streak like the Canes are currently on, and one that has been a consistent for Carolina during the streak has been that it’s getting contribution from everyone.

On Sunday against New Jersey, it was the Canes’ bottom two lines that really made the difference. Rod Brind’Amour would probably tell you that they don’t number the lines, but it’s also not crazy to say that the lines with Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov are the Canes’ top two.

But against the Devils, it was those other two that really stole the show. The fourth line of Derek Stepan, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Stefan Noesen was absolutely exceptional, contributing two of Carolina’s four goals (both from Stepan), while leading the team with a 75 CF%. In addition to the two goals he did have, Stepan probably could have had another, as the Canes’ fourth line dominated when it was on the ice.

And then the third line of Jordan Martinook, Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast was also excellent, as it has been pretty much all year. That line didn’t find the scoresheet, but it did lead the Hurricanes with 0.67 expected goals, spent more time on the ice than the Aho line and was overall just a tough grouping to handle for New Jersey.

During this win streak, the Canes have gotten some good production from the top. But they’ve also gotten some really fantastic production from the bottom six, too. Staal had an extensive point streak himself, Noesen has played noticeably well and the Canes’ ability to not have any letup with whatever line is on the ice has been absolutely huge.

Aho, Svechnikov show specialties

Ripping these fun stats straight from the Canes’ recap (thanks, Walt Ruff), both Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov did things Sunday that they’ve become pretty elite at.

For Aho, it was a shorthanded goal in the second period that gave Carolina a 2-1 lead. Aho won the pack in the neutral zone, lost control of it and then got it back and scored after Mackenzie Blackwood badly misplayed it. And for Aho, that’s the 13th shorthanded goal he’s had since the beginning of the 2018-19 season, and he leads the league in that category over that time frame.

Aho’s got a great mix of skills to lead to the shorthanded efforts, which certainly aren’t a product of chance. He plays on the penalty kill because he’s not a liability defensively, he’s got an elite burst of speed and can finish one-on-one. All of those things contribute to why he has a knack for scoring shorthanded.

And for Svechinkov, he netted the game winner in the penalty shootout to keep Carolina’s win streak alive. Since the beginning of 2018-19, Svechnikov has six (!!!) shootout-deciding goals. That’s a franchise record already and the most in the NHL during that time period.

Svechnikov and Aho obviously are elite players that do so, so much well. But they’re also elite players that have these fun little specialties.

