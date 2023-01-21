Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Islanders: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (28-9-8) @ New York Islanders (23-19-5) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 46

Saturday, January 21, 2023 — 7:30 pm ET

It’s been a bit of a back-and-forth and wild ride lately, in more ways than one. The Carolina Hurricanes are still digesting the news about Max Pacioretty’s injury — what that means for the team going forward, what that means for the trade deadline, and what that means for Pacioretty himself, who’s battled significant injuries throughout his career.

Despite all of that, there’s still a hockey game to be played. The Hurricanes have headed north to take on a division rival in the New York Islanders. This will be the third of four meetings with the Islanders this season; the Hurricanes lost their first meeting by a score of 6-2 but came away with a shutout win last month on the road.

The Islanders themselves have lost three straight games and eight of their last ten, so things aren’t exactly all good on Long Island. Their only wins have been against the Montreal Canadiens and Vancouver Canucks, not exactly the cream of the crop of the NHL, and it’s not just that the Islanders are losing — they’re losing games that they should have won.

In four of their five most recent losses, they surrendered a lead en route to that loss.

The Hurricanes are coming into town to face an Islanders team who is struggling for confidence right now. While the Hurricanes are in a great place in terms of the standings, coming away with a win will at least help lift the team’s spirits after learning about Pacioretty’s fate.

Game Notes