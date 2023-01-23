 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 1/23/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Vancouver Canucks fire Bruce Boudreau, pair of goaltenders achieve milestones, and other news from around the NHL.

In Case You Missed It:

About Last Night: Quick Starts and a Better Finnish

Andrei Svechnikov excited, ready for All-Star Game

Reading Assignments:

  • Vancouver Canucks finally fired Bruce Boudreau after weeks of speculation. Rick Tocchet will replace Boudreau. [NHL]
  • Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. [TSN]
  • Darryl Sutter awkwardly mocks rookie Jakob Pelletier after his NHL debut. [Sportsnet]

