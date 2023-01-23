Storm Advisory 1/23/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
About Last Night: Quick Starts and a Better Finnish
Andrei Svechnikov excited, ready for All-Star Game
Reading Assignments:
- Vancouver Canucks finally fired Bruce Boudreau after weeks of speculation. Rick Tocchet will replace Boudreau. [NHL]
Rate Veggie's pad set-up. pic.twitter.com/FvAN2aj6is— NHL (@NHL) January 23, 2023
Bruce Boudreau leaves the ice to a "Bruce there it is!" chant. pic.twitter.com/RF8OjR2Ngd— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 22, 2023
- Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. [TSN]
- Darryl Sutter awkwardly mocks rookie Jakob Pelletier after his NHL debut. [Sportsnet]
Linus Ullmark becomes the fastest goalie to 25 wins in the history of the NHL. #NHL #NHLBruins— Andrew Raycroft (@AndrewRaycroft) January 23, 2023
- Alex Ovechkin misses game against the Vegas Golden Knights with a lower-body injury. He is listed as day-to-day. [RMNB]
Linus Ullmark on playing at @tdgarden: "I love it here. I think it kind of shows that we know what to do. We feed off the crowd and everything. It’s very comfortable playing at home." pic.twitter.com/YHG3vwaX4U— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 23, 2023
- A look at the latest asking price for Bo Horvat. [NBC Sports]
- Winnipeg Jets come back from a three-goal deficit to beat the Philadelphia Flyers. [Sportsnet]
Vitek Vanecek extended his winning streak to seven games, equaling the longest by any @NHL goaltender this season. He is the first @NJDevils goaltender in nearly a dozen years to post a winning streak of 7+ games.#NHLStats: https://t.co/J6VOVhcxu3 pic.twitter.com/jNYhHmV9aB— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 22, 2023
Loading comments...