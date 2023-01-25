Carolina Hurricanes at Dallas Stars: Game Preview and Storm Advisory

Carolina Hurricanes (29-9-8) @ Dallas Stars (28-13-8) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 47

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 — 8:30 pm ET

American Airlines Center — Dallas, TX

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

The NHL schedule is a weird thing. Looking it devoid of context, you would see that tonight is the second game of a two-game road trip to Long Island and north Texas, not exactly the most adjacently-located pair of locales in the league. But really, it’s a pair of one-game trips with a few days at home in between.

So forget what you think you know about a long road trip; the Canes spent just a single night in a lovely Dallas hotel and will be back home again before you wake up tomorrow morning. It’s like they never left.

Game Notes

It was a little more than a month ago that these teams met in Raleigh. That was a 5-4 overtime win for the Hurricanes in a game where they blew a two-goal third period lead but salvaged a win courtesy of a Martin Necas overtime goal.

Stefan Noesen opened the scoring in that game, his first goal against his hometown team. You read that right: Noesen grew up in the Dallas suburb of Plano, about 30 minutes north of where he’ll suit up tonight.

The series between these two onetime divisional rivals has been lopsided in Carolina’s favor in the past few years. Since the 2017-18 season, the Hurricanes are 10-4-2 against the Stars. Yes, this is a reference to Texas’ own Dr Pepper.

Fresh off a natural hat trick against the Islanders on Saturday, Sebastian Aho now gets the good fortune of facing one of the six Western Conference teams against whom he averages a point per game. The 19 points he’s scored against Dallas are second only to his 22 against Edmonton in his career against the West.

On the other side, Jason Robertson is contending for the non-Connor McDavid goal scoring lead, but it’s his helpers that were the story in December: his three assists against Carolina set his season high.

Storm Advisory

Got plans for Monday, February 20, two nights after the Canes’ outdoor game? Sure you do:

Bet you guys didn’t see this one coming pic.twitter.com/swEcBCH6MB — NC State Icepack (@NCStateHockey) January 22, 2023

And that isn’t all for the Monday festivities. Before the Icepack takes to the field, the Canes’ alumni will get a chance to take a spin on the Carter-Finley ice. [Hurricanes]

Max Pacioretty’s $7 million cap hit is now available to spend, but it sure isn’t burning a hole in Don Waddell’s pocket. [The Athletic ($)]

Get hyped for three new events at the All-Star skills competition, and a special guest appearance by “celebrity goalie” Roberto Luongo. What, being the greatest netminder in the history of the Florida Panthers wasn’t enough? [NHL]

Speaking of the All-Star Game, the Marty Party didn’t quite make it to the festivities, but Mr. Necas is no less appreciative for the effort. [NHLPA]

Finally, we know why Jim Rutherford turfed Bruce Boudreau so ignominiously: