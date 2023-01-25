 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Carolina Hurricanes @ Dallas Stars: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Canes make a stop in Dallas to take on the Central Division’s hottest team.

By Ryan Henkel
Dallas Stars v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (29-9-8) @ Dallas Stars (28-13-8)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 47

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 — 8:30 pm ET

American Airlines Center — Dallas, TX

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Defending Big D

Hurricanes’ Projected Lineup

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Paul Stastny - Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Derek Stepan - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Stefan Noesen

Jalen Chatfield - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan - Dylan Coghlan

Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta

Injuries: Jaccob Slavin (lower-body), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)

Stars’ Projected Lineup

Jason Robertson - Tyler Seguin - Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment - Roope Hintz - Denis Gurianov
Jamie Benn - Wyatt Johnston - Ty Dellandrea
Joel Kiviranta - Radek Faksa - Luke Glendening

Miro Heiskanen - Colin Miller
Esa Lindell - Jani Hakanpaa
Ryan Suter - Joel Hanley

Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood

Scratches: Nils Lundkvist, Riley Tufte

