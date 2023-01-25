Carolina Hurricanes @ Dallas Stars: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (29-9-8) @ Dallas Stars (28-13-8)
2022-23 Regular Season — Game 47
Wednesday, January 25, 2023 — 8:30 pm ET
American Airlines Center — Dallas, TX
Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Defending Big D
Follow Canes Country on Social Media
Twitter @CanesCountry
Facebook Canes Country
Instagram @canescountrypix
Hurricanes’ Projected Lineup
Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Paul Stastny - Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Derek Stepan - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Stefan Noesen
Jalen Chatfield - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan - Dylan Coghlan
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Injuries: Jaccob Slavin (lower-body), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)
Stars’ Projected Lineup
Jason Robertson - Tyler Seguin - Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment - Roope Hintz - Denis Gurianov
Jamie Benn - Wyatt Johnston - Ty Dellandrea
Joel Kiviranta - Radek Faksa - Luke Glendening
Miro Heiskanen - Colin Miller
Esa Lindell - Jani Hakanpaa
Ryan Suter - Joel Hanley
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratches: Nils Lundkvist, Riley Tufte
Loading comments...