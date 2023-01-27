San Jose Sharks at Carolina Hurricanes: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will welcome the San Jose Sharks to PNC Arena tonight as they look to extend their winning streak to four games and point streak to seven.
It’s Pride Night at PNC Arena tonight, and the game will feature pride tape on players’ sticks in pre-game warmups, various LGBTQ organizations set up on the concourse, and more. More details can be found here.
Jaccob Slavin, who’s missed the last two games, is likely to miss a third tonight, with Rod Brind’Amour saying he’s doubtful tonight. Antti Raanta will start in net.
Former Hurricanes Steven Lorentz will make his return to PNC Arena, and James Reimer will start in net for the Sharks.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Teuvo Teravainen — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Paul Stastny — Derek Stepan — Stefan Noesen
Jalen Chatfield — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan — Dylan Coghlan
Antti Raanta
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: None
Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (torn Achilles)
Sharks projected lineup
Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Michael Eyssimont
Evgeny Svechnikov — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov
Nick Bonino — Nico Sturm — Noah Gregor
Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Jonah Gadjovich
Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Mario Ferraro
Jacob MacDonald — Scott Harrington
James Reimer
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Kevin Labanc
Injured: Luke Kunin (knee), Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Radim Simek (upper body), Matt Benning (illness)
