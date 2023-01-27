San Jose Sharks at Carolina Hurricanes: Lineups and Game Discussion

San Jose Sharks (14-25-10) @ Carolina Hurricanes (30-9-8) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 48

Thursday, January 27, 2023 — 7:00 P.M. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

The Hurricanes will welcome the San Jose Sharks to PNC Arena tonight as they look to extend their winning streak to four games and point streak to seven.

It’s Pride Night at PNC Arena tonight, and the game will feature pride tape on players’ sticks in pre-game warmups, various LGBTQ organizations set up on the concourse, and more. More details can be found here.

Jaccob Slavin, who’s missed the last two games, is likely to miss a third tonight, with Rod Brind’Amour saying he’s doubtful tonight. Antti Raanta will start in net.

Former Hurricanes Steven Lorentz will make his return to PNC Arena, and James Reimer will start in net for the Sharks.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Teuvo Teravainen — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast

Paul Stastny — Derek Stepan — Stefan Noesen

Jalen Chatfield — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan — Dylan Coghlan

Antti Raanta

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: None

Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (torn Achilles)

Sharks projected lineup

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Michael Eyssimont

Evgeny Svechnikov — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov

Nick Bonino — Nico Sturm — Noah Gregor

Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Jonah Gadjovich

Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Mario Ferraro

Jacob MacDonald — Scott Harrington

James Reimer

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Kevin Labanc

Injured: Luke Kunin (knee), Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Radim Simek (upper body), Matt Benning (illness)