Boston Bruins @ Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview

Boston Bruins (38-6-5) @ Carolina Hurricanes (31-9-8) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 49

Sunday, January 29, 2023 — 5:00 pm ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

On Friday, the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to snatch victory away from the San Jose Sharks, scoring twice in the final two minutes of regulation before Martin Necas delivered the win in overtime. On Saturday night, the Boston Bruins found themselves on the losing end of a similar story; after pulling ahead in the final minute of play, they surrendered a goal to the Florida Panthers with three seconds left on the clock, and then lost just 17 seconds into overtime.

Their loss wasn’t just a shocker to the Bruins — it was also a historic loss for the franchise. Probably not the kind of thing they’d like to be making history with, though.

This was the first time in Bruins history that they lost when scoring a go-ahead goal in the final minute of the 3rd period.



The all-time record in NHL history was 769-3-4 (12 ties)@ESPNStatsInfo

￼ — ᴀʀᴅᴀ Öᴄᴀʟ (@Arda) January 29, 2023

The Bruins have spent the rest of the season to date having big, franchise history type moments for positive things, so it feels like it was just about time for them to make news for something they actually did poorly.

In addition to all of that, this is the first time the Bruins have lost back-to-back games this season — they also lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning this week. Needless to say, the Bruins are going to be one motivated team coming into PNC Arena tonight. Sure, they’ve got a stranglehold on the top of the Atlantic Division — the second Maple Leafs are 13 points behind them — but that doesn’t mean they’re not going to try to avenge their poor showing in the state of Florida.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are looking for points to keep them ahead of the New Jersey Devils, who are just two points back. The Devils are idle until February 6, so the next three games (Boston, Los Angeles, and Buffalo) before the All-Star break will be crucial for the Hurricanes.

Game Notes