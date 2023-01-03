 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Rangers: Game Preview

The Hurricanes look to extend their point and win streaks as they faceoff against the Rangers for the first time this season.

By Ryan Henkel
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New York Rangers v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Seven Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (25-6-6) at New York Rangers (20-12-6)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 38

Sunday, January 3, 2023 — 7:00 pm ET

Madison Square Garden — New York City, NY

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Blueshirt Banter

Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

Carolina Hurricanes games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Hurricanes, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!)

Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

Game Notes

  • This will be the first meeting between the two teams since Carolina lost in Game 7 to New York in the second round of the playoffs last year.
  • Former Hurricane Vincent Trocheck is now a member of the Rangers and has 13 goals and 30 points in 38 games.
  • Martin Necas has been red-hot for the Hurricanes as of late. He leads the team with 36 points and is currently on a 5-game point streak with his most recent point being the late, third period game tying goal against the New Jersey Devils.
  • If Carolina can pull off the win, it will be Rod Brind’Amour’s 200th career win behind the bench in just his 326th game. He would become the second fastest head coach to reach that milestone, alongside Bruce Boudreau — also 326 — and only behind Day Bylsma (316).
  • At least one point on the road would also give the Hurricanes a new franchise record for longest road point streak at 13 games.

Loading comments...