Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Rangers: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (25-6-6) at New York Rangers (20-12-6)
2022-23 Regular Season — Game 38
Sunday, January 3, 2023 — 7:00 pm ET
Madison Square Garden — New York City, NY
Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Blueshirt Banter
Game Notes
- This will be the first meeting between the two teams since Carolina lost in Game 7 to New York in the second round of the playoffs last year.
- Former Hurricane Vincent Trocheck is now a member of the Rangers and has 13 goals and 30 points in 38 games.
- Martin Necas has been red-hot for the Hurricanes as of late. He leads the team with 36 points and is currently on a 5-game point streak with his most recent point being the late, third period game tying goal against the New Jersey Devils.
- If Carolina can pull off the win, it will be Rod Brind’Amour’s 200th career win behind the bench in just his 326th game. He would become the second fastest head coach to reach that milestone, alongside Bruce Boudreau — also 326 — and only behind Day Bylsma (316).
- At least one point on the road would also give the Hurricanes a new franchise record for longest road point streak at 13 games.
