Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers: Lineups and game discussion

The Hurricanes will look to extend their winning streak to 12 games, their point streak to 18 games and improve to 11-1-0 against Metropolitan Division opponents as they get set to take on the New York Rangers for the first time this season tonight.
The Hurricanes’ lineup of 18 skaters will not change from Sunday’s shootout win in New Jersey. In goal, it could be Pyotr Kochetkov making his return for the first time since Dec. 20, as, per Canes reporter Walt Ruff, he was the first goalie off the ice this morning, though that was also the case Sunday and Antti Raanta started.
It’s worth noting Raanta is a former Rangers and is coming off being named the NHL’s third star of the week, though he was a bit shaky in the third period Sunday.
Here’s how Carolina projects to line up tonight:
Andrei Svechnikov — Paul Stastny — Martin Necas
Teuvo Teravainen — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Stefan Noesen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Antti Raanta
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan
Injured: Frederik Andersen (lower body), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)
The Canes will see a fully healthy Rangers squad tonight. No surprise, but they’ll also see Igor Shesterkin in net. Here’s New York’s projected lineup:
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Kaapo Kakko
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Vitali Kravtsov
Alexis Lafreniere — Filip Chytil — Jimmy Vesey
Sammy Blais — Barclay Goodrow — Julien Gauthier
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba
Ben Harpur — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jaroslav Halak
Scratched: Libor Hajek, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: None
Loading comments...