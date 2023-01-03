Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers: Lineups and game discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (25-6-6) at New York Rangers (20-12-6) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 38 Sunday, January 3, 2023 — 7:00 pm ET Madison Square Garden — New York City, NY Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Blueshirt Banter Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

The Hurricanes will look to extend their winning streak to 12 games, their point streak to 18 games and improve to 11-1-0 against Metropolitan Division opponents as they get set to take on the New York Rangers for the first time this season tonight.

The Hurricanes’ lineup of 18 skaters will not change from Sunday’s shootout win in New Jersey. In goal, it could be Pyotr Kochetkov making his return for the first time since Dec. 20, as, per Canes reporter Walt Ruff, he was the first goalie off the ice this morning, though that was also the case Sunday and Antti Raanta started.

It’s worth noting Raanta is a former Rangers and is coming off being named the NHL’s third star of the week, though he was a bit shaky in the third period Sunday.

Here’s how Carolina projects to line up tonight:

Andrei Svechnikov — Paul Stastny — Martin Necas

Teuvo Teravainen — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast

Stefan Noesen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: Frederik Andersen (lower body), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)

The Canes will see a fully healthy Rangers squad tonight. No surprise, but they’ll also see Igor Shesterkin in net. Here’s New York’s projected lineup:

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Vitali Kravtsov

Alexis Lafreniere — Filip Chytil — Jimmy Vesey

Sammy Blais — Barclay Goodrow — Julien Gauthier

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba

Ben Harpur — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jaroslav Halak

Scratched: Libor Hajek, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: None