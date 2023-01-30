 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 1/30/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Carolina Hurricanes improve the win streak to five and rank in the top-half of the league in prospect rankings.

By Zeke Lukow
In Case You Missed It:

Special teams lead the Carolina Hurricanes over the Boston Bruins.

Reading Assignments:

  • 2023 NHL prospect pool rankings: #13 Carolina Hurricanes. [$TheAthletic]
  • A night to remember for EBUG Matt Belin who was studying for a Psych exam before being called into duty for the Edmonton Oilers. [Sportsnet]
  • Alex Ovechkin has skipped previous All-Star games, but this one is different. He is excited to soak it in with his sons. [NHL]
  • The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins, handing them their first back-to-back loss of the season. [ESPN]

