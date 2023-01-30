Storm Advisory 1/30/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
Special teams lead the Carolina Hurricanes over the Boston Bruins.
Reading Assignments:
- 2023 NHL prospect pool rankings: #13 Carolina Hurricanes. [$TheAthletic]
- A night to remember for EBUG Matt Belin who was studying for a Psych exam before being called into duty for the Edmonton Oilers. [Sportsnet]
Add another member to the 1,000-game club. pic.twitter.com/hVebJ6p0aB— NHL (@NHL) January 30, 2023
- Alex Ovechkin has skipped previous All-Star games, but this one is different. He is excited to soak it in with his sons. [NHL]
Trevor Zegras had Troy Stecher HEATED last night— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 29, 2023
(h/t @icemancometh) pic.twitter.com/hbNjdzqgEA
- The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins, handing them their first back-to-back loss of the season. [ESPN]
Could the Vancouver Canucks consider trading Thatcher Demko? @FriedgeHNIC is hearing his name more and more.@SteveGelbs | #Canucks | #NHLTonight pic.twitter.com/cxrl40blzD— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) January 30, 2023
- Columbus Blue Jackets claim Lane Pederson off of waivers from the Vancouver Canucks. [TSN]
- The Philadephia Flyers and Minnesota Wild game featured three fights in 15 seconds. Zack MacEwen of the Flyers suffered a broken jaw in one of those bouts. He underwent surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. [NBCSports]
