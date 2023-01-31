Carolina Hurricanes vs. Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview

Los Angeles Kings (28-18-6) @ Carolina Hurricanes (32-9-8) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 50

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 — 7:00 pm ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

The Carolina Hurricanes are at it again with the whole being the hottest team in the world thing.

After breaking franchise records for point and win streaks through November and December, the Canes are looking to end January on another impressive streak. The Canes head into Tuesday’s tilt with the Los Angeles Kings on an eight-game point streak and a five-game win streak, the most recent of which was a 4-1 win over the league-leading Boston Bruins.

The Canes are hot. Sebastian Aho is maybe even hotter, with goals in four straight games and 14 points over the team’s last 10 games. He’s got 10 goals in the month of January, as his elite play has been a catalyst for another lengthy winning streak for the Canes.

On the other bench Tuesday will be the Kings, who currently hold the third playoff spot in the Pacific Division, two points clear of the Oilers (though with two more games played). On Tuesday in Raleigh, they’ll wrap up a six-game East Coast trip. So far, they’re 3-2-0 on the journey.

Game Notes