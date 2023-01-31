Carolina Hurricanes vs. Los Angeles Kings: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to extend their win streak to five games and point streak to nine games with a visit from the Los Angeles Kings tonight as they play their penultimate game before their All-Star break/bye week.
The lineup will look very similar to Sunday’s win over Boston, as Jaccob Slavin is once again doubtful, and Rod Brind’Amour will ride the hot hand in net with Frederik Andersen.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Teuvo Teravainen — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Derek Stepan Paul Stastny — Stefan Noesen
Jalen Chatfield — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan — Dylan Coghlan
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Scratched: None
Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Alex Iafallo — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin Fiala — Blake Lizotte — Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Rasmus Kupari — Alex Turcotte — Samuel Fagemo
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Sean Durzi — Matt Roy
Alexander Edler — Sean Walker
Pheonix Copley
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Brendan Lemieux
Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body), Trevor Moore (upper body), Arthur Kaliyev (lower body)
