 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Los Angeles Kings: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to keep it rolling with a visit from the Kings.

By Andrew Schnittker
/ new
Boston Bruins v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images

Los Angeles Kings (28-18-6) @ Carolina Hurricanes (32-9-8)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 50
Tuesday, January 31, 2023 — 7:00 pm ET
PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan

Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry
Facebook Canes Country
Instagram @canescountrypix

The Hurricanes will look to extend their win streak to five games and point streak to nine games with a visit from the Los Angeles Kings tonight as they play their penultimate game before their All-Star break/bye week.

The lineup will look very similar to Sunday’s win over Boston, as Jaccob Slavin is once again doubtful, and Rod Brind’Amour will ride the hot hand in net with Frederik Andersen.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Teuvo Teravainen — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Derek Stepan Paul Stastny — Stefan Noesen

Jalen Chatfield — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan — Dylan Coghlan

Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta

Scratched: None
Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Alex Iafallo — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin Fiala — Blake Lizotte — Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Rasmus Kupari — Alex Turcotte — Samuel Fagemo

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Sean Durzi — Matt Roy
Alexander Edler — Sean Walker

Pheonix Copley
Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Brendan Lemieux
Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body), Trevor Moore (upper body), Arthur Kaliyev (lower body)

Loading comments...