Carolina Hurricanes vs. Los Angeles Kings: Lineups and Game Discussion

Los Angeles Kings (28-18-6) @ Carolina Hurricanes (32-9-8) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 50

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 — 7:00 pm ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

The Hurricanes will look to extend their win streak to five games and point streak to nine games with a visit from the Los Angeles Kings tonight as they play their penultimate game before their All-Star break/bye week.

The lineup will look very similar to Sunday’s win over Boston, as Jaccob Slavin is once again doubtful, and Rod Brind’Amour will ride the hot hand in net with Frederik Andersen.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Teuvo Teravainen — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast

Derek Stepan Paul Stastny — Stefan Noesen

Jalen Chatfield — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan — Dylan Coghlan

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Scratched: None

Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Alex Iafallo — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala — Blake Lizotte — Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Rasmus Kupari — Alex Turcotte — Samuel Fagemo

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Sean Durzi — Matt Roy

Alexander Edler — Sean Walker

Pheonix Copley

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Brendan Lemieux

Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body), Trevor Moore (upper body), Arthur Kaliyev (lower body)