Storm Advisory 1/4/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Recap: Canes’ historic streaks snapped in loss to Rangers
- Drury’s offense helps Wolves, but not enough
Storm Advisory
- The 2024 Winter Classic is headed to the Pacific Northwest:
The 2024 @Discover NHL #WinterClassic will feature the @NHL's two newest franchises, the @SeattleKraken and @GoldenKnights, on New Year's Day at T-Mobile Park, home of the @Mariners.— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 2, 2023
Details: https://t.co/AJHKCvTYnm pic.twitter.com/PKI5fIQKuT
- Take a look back at the sights and sounds from this years Winter Classic where the Boston Bruins defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins inside Fenway Park. [ESPN]
- Gretzky, Howe or Ovechkin: Who’s the NHL’s greatest goal scorer of all time? The answer’s not so simple. [The Athletic $]
- After persevering through the pandemic, the NHL thrived on and off the ice in 2022. [NHL]
- The Detroit Red Wings have placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers. [Yahoo]
- The National Hockey League is leveraging data and analytics to measure the carbon footprint of its teams’ venues and glean insights into best practices for its sustainability goals. [CIO]
- Connor Bedard’s world juniors could put NHL tanking in hyperdrive. [The Athletic $]
- The trade deadline is just under 60 days away so it’s never too early to look at the big board of who’s available. [Daily Faceoff]
