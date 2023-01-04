 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 1/4/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The Canes streak comes to an end, debating the greatest scorer of all-time, and the 2024 Winter Classic location gets announced

By Cody Hagan
Carolina Hurricanes v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Storm Advisory

  • The 2024 Winter Classic is headed to the Pacific Northwest:
  • Take a look back at the sights and sounds from this years Winter Classic where the Boston Bruins defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins inside Fenway Park. [ESPN]
  • Gretzky, Howe or Ovechkin: Who’s the NHL’s greatest goal scorer of all time? The answer’s not so simple. [The Athletic $]
  • After persevering through the pandemic, the NHL thrived on and off the ice in 2022. [NHL]
  • The Detroit Red Wings have placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers. [Yahoo]
  • The National Hockey League is leveraging data and analytics to measure the carbon footprint of its teams’ venues and glean insights into best practices for its sustainability goals. [CIO]
  • Connor Bedard’s world juniors could put NHL tanking in hyperdrive. [The Athletic $]
  • The trade deadline is just under 60 days away so it’s never too early to look at the big board of who’s available. [Daily Faceoff]

