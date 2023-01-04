Max Pacioretty activated to active roster

The long wait is finally over and Max Pacioretty is now on the verge of of playing for the Carolina Hurricanes after it was announced today that he was activated from the injured non-roster list.

The winger has been practicing with the team for several weeks now and is at the point where he feels good enough to play again it seems.

His natural goal scoring ability and offensive presence will be a big boost to a team that is already in first place in their division and second place overall in the entire NHL.

The Hurricanes will probably start him out slow with a limited deployment and then see how fast he can ramp it up.

Along with the announcement that Pacioretty was activated came the news that forward Ondrej Kase would be going on LTIR. The Czech winger has had a really tough time dealing with concussions over his career and played only one game with Carolina before he was forced back out of action.

He had been practicing with the Canes for a couple of weeks in a non-contact jersey, but whether or not he will be able to return to hockey remains to be seen.