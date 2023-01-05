Nashville Predators at Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview

Nashville Predators (16-14-6) at Carolina Hurricanes (25-7-6)
2022-23 Regular Season — Game 39
Thursday, January 5, 2023 — 7:00 pm ET
PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC
Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: On the Forecheck
The Carolina Hurricanes look to rebound after having their franchise best 11-game winning streak snapped against the New York Rangers on Tuesday. The Canes also had a piece of good news on the injury front yesterday when thet activated forward Max Pacioretty off of IR. It would be expected that he would either join the lineup tonight or against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.
The Canes also moved Ondrej Kase to LTIR and per Rod Brind’Amour, he doesn’t expect Stefan Noesen’s injury to be anything serious.
The Nashville Predators currently rank sixth in the Central Division only ahead of the struggling Arizona Coyotes and Chicago Blackhawks. They currently sit four games out of a playoff position, an uncharacteristic position for Nashville. They have made the playoffs in each of the last eight seasons.
Game Notes:
- Martin Necas enters the game with the Canes longest active point streak of six games. He has four goals and three assists in his last six games.
- The Hurricanes and Predators are meeting for the 42nd time in their regular-season histories. Carolina holds a 23-14-1-3 overall record, including a 14-3-1-3 home record. Carolina swept the regular-season series 2-0-0 in 2021-22 (Nashville: 0-2-0), and the Hurricanes are 15-3-0 in the teams’ last 18 matchups dating back to 2016-17.
- Jordan Staal is set to play his 700th game with Carolina on Thursday. He would become the fifth player to skate in 700 games with the Whalers/Hurricanes, joining a list that includes his brother Eric (2003-16: 909 GP). Jordan and Eric look to become the fourth pair of brothers in NHL history to each skate in at least 700 games with the same franchise.
- Paul Stastny registered two assists tallied two assists at NYR (1/3), marking his first multi-point game of the season and his Hurricanes career. He now has four assists in his last five games.
- With his second of three goals on Saturday at Vegas, Filip Forsberg became the third player in franchise history to record 500 points, joining Roman Josi (570) and David Legwand (566).
- Goaltender Juuse Saros is 10-4-4 with a 2.40 goals-against average and .926 save percentage in his last 17 games dating back to Nov. 12.
- Roman Josi recorded his 566th and 567th career points on Dec. 21 at Chicago to pass David Legwand (566) for the most in Predators history. Josi became the second defenseman to lead an active NHL franchise in points, joining Boston’s Ray Bourque.
