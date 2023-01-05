Nashville Predators at Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Hurricanes, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

Nashville Predators (16-14-6) at Carolina Hurricanes (25-7-6)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 39

Thursday, January 5, 2023 — 7:00 pm ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: On the Forecheck

The Carolina Hurricanes look to rebound after having their franchise best 11-game winning streak snapped against the New York Rangers on Tuesday. The Canes also had a piece of good news on the injury front yesterday when thet activated forward Max Pacioretty off of IR. It would be expected that he would either join the lineup tonight or against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

The Canes also moved Ondrej Kase to LTIR and per Rod Brind’Amour, he doesn’t expect Stefan Noesen’s injury to be anything serious.

The Nashville Predators currently rank sixth in the Central Division only ahead of the struggling Arizona Coyotes and Chicago Blackhawks. They currently sit four games out of a playoff position, an uncharacteristic position for Nashville. They have made the playoffs in each of the last eight seasons.

Game Notes: