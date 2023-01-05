Andrei Svechnikov named to NHL All-Star Game

After leading his team in goals 38 games into the season, Andrei Svechnikov has been named to the NHL All-Star Game as the Carolina Hurricanes’ representative.
This will be Svechnikov’s first ever All-Star Game following in the footsteps of teammate Sebastian Aho who was the team’s All-Star last season.
The other Hurricanes to have been named to All-Star game rosters includes Paul Stastny, Max Pacioretty, Jaccob Slavin, Brent Burns and Frederik Andersen.
Here is the list of players who will be joining Svechnikov in the All-Star Game which will be held on February 3-4 in Sunrise, Florida.
Metro
- Johnny Gaudreau - Columbus Blue Jackets
- Jack Hughes - New Jersey Devils
- Brock Nelson - New York Islanders
- Igor Shesterkin - New York Rangers
- Kevin Hayes - Philadelphia Flyers
- Sidney Crosby - Pittsburgh Penguins
- Alex Ovechkin - Washington Capitals
Atlantic
- Linus Ullmark - Boston Bruins
- Tage Thompson - Buffalo Sabres
- Dylan Larkin - Detroit Red Wings
- Matthew Tkachuk - Florida Panthers
- Nick Suzuki - Montreal Canadiens
- Brady Tkachuk - Ottawa Senators
- Nikita Kucherov - Tampa Bay Lightning
- Mitch Marner - Toronto Maple Leafs
Pacific
- Troy Terry - Anaheim Ducks
- Nazem Kadri - Calgary Flames
- Connor McDavid - Edmonton Oilers
- Kevin Fiala - LA Kings
- Erik Karlsson - San Jose Sharks
- Matty Beniers - Seattle Kraken
- Elias Pettersson - Vancouver Canucks
- Logan Thompson - Vegas Golden Knights
Central
- Clayton Keller - Arizona Coyotes
- Seth Jones - Chicago Blackhawks
- Cale Makar - Colorado Avalanche
- Jason Robertson - Dallas Stars
- Kirill Kaprizov - Minnesota Wild
- Juuse Saros - Nashville Predators
- Vladimir Tarasenko - St. Louis Blues
- Josh Morrissey - Winnipeg Jets
There will also be a chance for three more players from each division to make the final rosters — two skaters and one goaltender. These players will be selected in the form of a fan vote that opened up at 9 p.m. EST on Thursday.
This year, the league will also combine its usual online vote with data it collects from Twitter. From January 12 through January 14, every tweet that includes a players full name or Twitter handle along with #NHLAllStarVote will also be counted.
The online vote, however, will run through January 17 and after the data is combined, the winners will be announced January 19.
PRESS RELEASE:
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Jan. 5, 2023
SVECHNIKOV TO REPRESENT ‘CANES AT ALL-STAR GAME
Forward set to make his first NHL All-Star Game appearance
RALEIGH, N.C. – The National Hockey League today announced that Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov will represent the Metropolitan Division at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend, to take place from Feb. 3-4 in Sunrise, Florida.
Svechnikov, 22, has tallied 33 points (19g, 14a) in 38 games this season, leading the team in goals and ranking second in points and third in power-play goals (4) and power-play points (11). The 6’3”, 199-pound forward also ranks second on the team in hits (78), and he is one of four NHL players with at least 15 goals and 70 hits in 2022-23, alongside Chris Kreider (NY Rangers), Timo Meier (San Jose) and Alex Ovechkin (Washington). Selected second overall by Carolina in the 2018 NHL Draft, Svechnikov is set to join Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo), Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa) and Quinn Hughes (Vancouver) as the fourth player from the 2018 draft class to skate in an All-Star Game. He opened the season on a four-game point streak from Oct. 12-20 (6g, 2a), including his first career regular-season hat trick against Edmonton on Oct. 20. Svechnikov added a second hat trick against the Oilers on Nov. 10, becoming the ninth player in team history (since relocation) to score multiple hat tricks in a single season. He became just the second Whalers/Hurricanes player to score two hat tricks against the same opponent within a single campaign (Sami Kapanen, 1997-98 vs. Edmonton). Svechnikov has posted a team-leading three multi-goal games and ranks second on the team with eight multi-point outings in 2022-23. Svechnikov has registered 242 points (108g, 134a) in 321 career NHL/Hurricanes games, marking the most goals, assists and points by any Russian-born player in franchise history. The Barnaul, Russia, native represented his home country at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2018, posting a team-high five assists in five games at the tournament.
