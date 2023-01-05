Andrei Svechnikov named to NHL All-Star Game

After leading his team in goals 38 games into the season, Andrei Svechnikov has been named to the NHL All-Star Game as the Carolina Hurricanes’ representative.

This will be Svechnikov’s first ever All-Star Game following in the footsteps of teammate Sebastian Aho who was the team’s All-Star last season.

The other Hurricanes to have been named to All-Star game rosters includes Paul Stastny, Max Pacioretty, Jaccob Slavin, Brent Burns and Frederik Andersen.

Here is the list of players who will be joining Svechnikov in the All-Star Game which will be held on February 3-4 in Sunrise, Florida.

Metro

Atlantic

Pacific

Central

There will also be a chance for three more players from each division to make the final rosters — two skaters and one goaltender. These players will be selected in the form of a fan vote that opened up at 9 p.m. EST on Thursday.

This year, the league will also combine its usual online vote with data it collects from Twitter. From January 12 through January 14, every tweet that includes a players full name or Twitter handle along with #NHLAllStarVote will also be counted.

The online vote, however, will run through January 17 and after the data is combined, the winners will be announced January 19.

PRESS RELEASE: