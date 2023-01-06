 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 1/6/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Andrei Svechnikov receives a high honor, Jordan Staal talks about his long hockey career, and taking a deep look into hockey’s oldest business.

By Cody Hagan
NHL: JAN 05 Predators at Hurricanes Photo by Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

  • The NHL announced the first 32 participants for the 2023 All Star Game and they are giving you a chance to vote for the final nine slots:
  • 2023 Faces to Watch: Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon. [TBJ]
  • Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal joined the NHL @ The Rink podcast to talk about his long career. [NHL]
  • NC State’s hockey club is skating their way to success. [NC State Alumni Magazine]
  • Team Canada edged out Czechia in overtime to win the World Juniors gold medal. [Yahoo]
  • The NHL has evolved its plan to deal with a traumatizing cardiac event. [AP]
  • IIHF wants NHL to decide on 2026 Olympics by spring 2024. [ESPN]
  • Hockey’s oldest business dates back to the 1840’s. [THN]
  • Lastly, Eddie Lack finally gets to enjoy his day with a Stanley cup:

