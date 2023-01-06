Storm Advisory 1/6/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Storm Advisory
- A couple of interesting facts from last nights loss to the Nashville Predators:
According to Stathead, Carolina is the fourth team in NHL history and the first since 1981 to have six players post six or more shots in a single game (Svechnikov: 8, Pesce: 7, Burns/Jarvis/Pacioretty/Skjei: 6). https://t.co/NJgmJbNsuE— Hurricanes PR (@CanesPR) January 6, 2023
- The NHL announced the first 32 participants for the 2023 All Star Game and they are giving you a chance to vote for the final nine slots:
These Eastern stars will be shining down in South Florida for the #NHLAllStar Weekend! ⭐️— NHL (@NHL) January 6, 2023
Head over to https://t.co/JOMxUndKd8 at 9p ET to help select the rest of the players in the #NHLAllStarVote! pic.twitter.com/rO0vKqOeX9
Here are the Western stars heading down to South Florida for the #NHLAllStar Weekend! ⭐️— NHL (@NHL) January 6, 2023
Head over to https://t.co/JOMxUnei2G at 9p ET to cast your vote and help select the remaining players in the #NHLAllStarVote! pic.twitter.com/g7d9fwkcwC
- 2023 Faces to Watch: Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon. [TBJ]
- Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal joined the NHL @ The Rink podcast to talk about his long career. [NHL]
- NC State’s hockey club is skating their way to success. [NC State Alumni Magazine]
- Team Canada edged out Czechia in overtime to win the World Juniors gold medal. [Yahoo]
- The NHL has evolved its plan to deal with a traumatizing cardiac event. [AP]
- IIHF wants NHL to decide on 2026 Olympics by spring 2024. [ESPN]
- Hockey’s oldest business dates back to the 1840’s. [THN]
- Lastly, Eddie Lack finally gets to enjoy his day with a Stanley cup:
Also my dad gave me a STANLEY CUP for my birthday since “you never won one”— Eddie Lack (@eddielack) January 5, 2023
My dad is a savage pic.twitter.com/o7e7G3Crqk
