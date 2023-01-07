 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Carolina Hurricanes @ Columbus Blue Jackets: Preview, Lineups, and Game Discussion

The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the Metro division’s last place team for the second time this season.

By Ryan Henkel and Andrew Schnittker
Columbus Blue Jackets v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (25-8-6) at

Columbus Blue Jackets (11-24-2)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 40

Saturday, January 7, 2023 — 4:00 p.m. ET

Nationwide Arena — Columbus, OH

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: The Cannon

Game Notes

  • Martin Necas enters today’s contest on a seven-game point streak, which is both a career high and the longest by a Hurricanes player this season.
  • Rod Brind’Amour still sits one win shy of 200 career wins as a head coach. Could today be the day?
  • Max Pacioretty made his debut last game against the Nashville Predators, registering 6 shots and 2 hits in 16:06 of ice time. It’s clear that he’s gotten the green light to go and he may even start on the top line.
  • Columbus has been one of the hardest hit teams in terms of injuries this season with currently nine players on IR and 241 total man games lost due to injury.
  • And finally, Blue Jackets head athletic trainer Mike Vogt will be working his 1,500th NHL game, so congratulations are in order for him.

Projected Hurricanes Lineup

The Hurricanes haven’t held a morning skate today, but based on practice yesterday, the lines should be somewhat similar to the end of Thursday night’s home loss to Nashville, with Max Pacioretty joining Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis on the top line.

Here’s how Carolina projects to line up today:

Max Pacioretty — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov — Paul Stastny — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Teuvo Teravainen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan
Injured: Frederik Andersen (lower body), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Stefan Noesen (lower body)

Projected Blue Jackets Lineup

Johnny Gaudreau — Kent Johnson — Emil Bemstrom
Gustav Nyquist — Jack Roslovic — Patrik Laine
Eric Robinson — Sean Kuraly — Mathieu Olivier
Liam Foudy — Cole Sillinger — Kirill Marchenko

Vladislav Gavrikov — Andrew Peeke
Tim Berni — Erik Gudbranson
Gavin Bayreuther — Adam Boqvist

Joonas Korpisalo
Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Marcus Bjork, Carson Meyer
Injured: Jakub Voracek (concussion), Nick Blankenburg (ankle), Boone Jenner (thumb), Yegor Chinakhov (ankle), Daniil Tarasov (upper body)

