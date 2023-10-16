Game Three Recap - Ducks 6, Hurricanes 3

The Carolina Hurricanes did not quite flush the previous night’s performance like they wanted as they came out too loose against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night. They fell behind 3-0 in the first period, caught up within a goal at 4-3 in the third, but then lost by a final score of 6-3 to an energized Ducks who were playing their home opener in front of nearly a full house.

Antti Raanta took the loss and looked a bit rusty early but then made some nice saves later in the game. Overall, he allowed four goals on 23 shots.

The Hurricanes looked more like their normal selves in the second period but were only able to put one past Lukas Dostal when Teuvo Teravainen scored, extending his scoring streak to three games.

In the third period, Carolina took over and scored two consecutive powerplay goals to make the score, 4-3.

First, Teravainen scored again with a shot from the point. That gave the forward four goals in the first three games of the season.

Later on, Michael Bunting made a perfect pass in close to Martin Necas who tipped it in. It seemed like there was no stopping the Canes who were dominating at the time.

Brind’Amour admitted that he might have pulled the goalie a bit too soon as the home team scored two empty netters to close things out. The coach did mix and match the defensive pairings and lines a bit as he tried to find some team chemistry.

The Hurricanes will take Monday off before their next game on Tuesday night in San Jose.

Game Notes:

Dmitry Orlov had a rough night defensively and finished with a (-5). Burns and DeAngelo each had (-3).

The Canes won 50% of the faceoffs for the game. Jordan Staal was at 67%, Jack Drury went 0-5 for 0%.

The powerplay eventually looked better and went 2-5 for the night.

Brendan Lemieux exchanged 10 minute misconducts with Radko Gudas at the end of the second period.

Brett Pesce led the team with three hits. The Canes were credited with a total of 10 for the game.

Slavin and Pesce each had three blocked shots which were team highs.

Carolina outshot Anaheim 35-25 led by Jaccob Slavin who had four.

Game Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS020034.HTM

Event Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES020034.HTM