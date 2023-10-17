Hurricanes @ Sharks - Game Preview and Open Thread

The Hurricanes continue with their road trip as they travel to San Jose to battle the Sharks tonight at the SAP Center. It will be another late start as puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 Eastern tonight. The game will be on Bally Sports South.

Carolina is coming off a disappointing 6-3 loss in Anaheim which brought their record to 2-1 for the season.

The Sharks have yet to win a game and have a 0-1-1 record. Their last outing was a 2-1 loss to the Avs on Saturday night.

I would expect Frederik Andersen to be back in net tonight but that is yet to be officially announced.

Teuvo Teravainen has a three game goal streak going along with a total of four goals so far this season. Tony DeAngelo has a point in each game and Brady Skjei has four points in the first three games as well.

That’s the good news. The bad news is the team is tied with Tampa for allowing the most goals scored so far this young season, (14). This is a far cry from last year when the team allowed the second fewest goals in the league.

Will Brind’Amour go back to 11 forwards and seven defensemen? Will the coach mix up the lines, especially the defensive pairings? Will Jalen Chatfield get back into the lineup?

The Sharks will be hungry for a win and the Canes better be prepared.