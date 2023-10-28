Game Nine Recap - Hurricanes 3, Sharks 0

The Carolina Hurricanes remain undefeated at home as they cruised to a 3-0 win against the winless San Jose Sharks on Friday night at the PNC Arena.

The Canes are 3-0 at home and 5-4 overall.

Teuvo Teravainen remained hot and scored two goals in the first period and then completed his natural hat trick with another tally in the third to finish the scoring.

Antti Raanta made 20 saves to earn the shutout.

After the game, Teravainen was quick to give his goalie the credit.

“Raants” should have been first star, he got the shutout.”

The forward, who prefers to get assists rather than goals, now has seven goals in the first nine games of the season.

The Canes outshot the Sharks in every period and doubled them up for the game, 40-20.

The game featured the return of Andrei Svechnikov, who had been injured since last season. The forward played as though he did not miss a beat.

He played sparingly (13:40) but was very noticeable when he was on the ice. He finished with four shots on goal, three missed shots, three hits, two takeaways, one blocked shot, and one penalty. (The penalty was questionable as his hit came just as the puck left the area.)

Everyone played well in this game and there were several close chances which would have made the score even higher.

The defensive pairings seem to be working much better than earlier in the season. Tony DeAngelo has been paired with Brady Skjei and Dmitry Orlov with Jalen Chatfield, for the most part.

Carolina will return to the road for some tougher games which will test their new pairings and line combos. They are facing the Flyers, Rangers, and Islanders in the coming week.

Game Notes: