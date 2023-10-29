Storm Advisory 10/29/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Storm Advisory
- Take a look back at Teuvo Teravainen’s third career hat trick from Friday night:
Hit the Turbo button three times pic.twitter.com/uxWZPCb1uO— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 28, 2023
- Justin Williams has been selected as the next member to be inducted in the the Carolina Hurricanes Hall of Fame [Full Release]:
Mr. Game 7 is now a @Canes Hall of Famer!— Bally Sports: Canes (@CanesOnBally) October 26, 2023
Let's see how Don Waddell let Justin Williams know he was inducted.#CauseChaos pic.twitter.com/unnvmtg9AT
- The Marty Party never stops in Raleigh:
Let @PackFootball borrow our hype man— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 28, 2023
Marty Man got the crowd going as the Alpha Wolf Starter of the Game today pic.twitter.com/Prmraw3NhN
- It appears the Backyard Bistro is being purchased by Tom Dundon who has plans to upgrade the restaurant and add a sport book to it:
- 32 Thoughts: NHL teams vote to decentralize the draft. What that means going forward and more. [Sportsnet]
- The NHL’s gambling issue is about to be much bigger than Shane Pinto. [The Athletic $]
- Who is the NHL’s scariest player, current and all-time? [Daily Faceoff]
- Heritage Classic hardly a celebration for Oilers, Flames after disastrous starts. [Sportsnet]
- Checking in on the top NHL goaltending prospects around the league. [THN]
- Former Montreal Canadiens forward Tomas Plekanec announces retirement from hockey at 40. [Sportsnet]
Loading comments...