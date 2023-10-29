 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 10/29/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The Hurricanes add to their Hall of Fame, Tom Dundon buys a local restaurant, and more on the NHL teams voting to decentralize the draft

By Cody Hagan
  • Take a look back at Teuvo Teravainen’s third career hat trick from Friday night:
  • The Marty Party never stops in Raleigh:
  • It appears the Backyard Bistro is being purchased by Tom Dundon who has plans to upgrade the restaurant and add a sport book to it:
  • 32 Thoughts: NHL teams vote to decentralize the draft. What that means going forward and more. [Sportsnet]
  • The NHL’s gambling issue is about to be much bigger than Shane Pinto. [The Athletic $]
  • Who is the NHL’s scariest player, current and all-time? [Daily Faceoff]
  • Heritage Classic hardly a celebration for Oilers, Flames after disastrous starts. [Sportsnet]
  • Checking in on the top NHL goaltending prospects around the league. [THN]
  • Former Montreal Canadiens forward Tomas Plekanec announces retirement from hockey at 40. [Sportsnet]

