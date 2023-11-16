 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 11/16/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

A new Whalers jersey, getting to know Dmitry Orlov, and an arrest is made in the Adam Johnson case

By Cody Hagan
Boston Bruins v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images

  • Whalers night is back this year for the Carolina Hurricanes and this year the team will be wearing a white throwback jersey. [Canes]
  • Get to know Dmitry Orlov in this week’s mailbag. [Canes]
  • Martin Necas will be the guest at Canes Corner this coming Monday night (11/20/23) at the Backyard Bistro:
  • ICYMI the Canes have sent multiple prospects to the Chicago Wolves as it appears the decision to go independent by the Wolves is not working out well:
  • Manslaughter arrest made in death of hockey star Adam Johnson. [SI]
  • Bankruptcy judge approves NBA’s agreement with Bally Sports but MLB and Sinclair have objections. A similar deal with the NHL is expected as early as Friday. [Awful Announcing]
  • The Edmonton Oilers have fired coach Jay Woodcroft, hire AHL’s Kris Knoblauch. [ESPN]
  • In a correlating move, former Hurricanes assistant Steve Smith is now the head coach in Hartford:
  • How to fix the NHL’s 3-on-3 overtime problem. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Which current NHL players will make the Hockey Hall of Fame? [ESPN+ $]
  • Early NHL Attendance Numbers Signal Celebration for Some and Panic for Others. [THN]

