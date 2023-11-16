Storm Advisory 11/16/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Storm Advisory
- Whalers night is back this year for the Carolina Hurricanes and this year the team will be wearing a white throwback jersey. [Canes]
- Get to know Dmitry Orlov in this week’s mailbag. [Canes]
- Martin Necas will be the guest at Canes Corner this coming Monday night (11/20/23) at the Backyard Bistro:
Martin Necas will be the guest at Canes Corner this coming Monday night (11/20/23) at the Backyard Bistro

- ICYMI the Canes have sent multiple prospects to the Chicago Wolves as it appears the decision to go independent by the Wolves is not working out well:
The Canes have reassigned Domenick Fensore, Griffin Mendel, and Ronan Seeley from the Norfolk Admirals (ECHL) to the Chicago Wolves (AHL).
A comprehensive listing of where all of the team's prospects are currently playing can be found below.

- Manslaughter arrest made in death of hockey star Adam Johnson. [SI]
- Bankruptcy judge approves NBA’s agreement with Bally Sports but MLB and Sinclair have objections. A similar deal with the NHL is expected as early as Friday. [Awful Announcing]
- The Edmonton Oilers have fired coach Jay Woodcroft, hire AHL’s Kris Knoblauch. [ESPN]
- In a correlating move, former Hurricanes assistant Steve Smith is now the head coach in Hartford:
longtime Oiler Steve Smith is now interim coach for the AHL Wolf Pack
- How to fix the NHL’s 3-on-3 overtime problem. [Daily Faceoff]
- Which current NHL players will make the Hockey Hall of Fame? [ESPN+ $]
- Early NHL Attendance Numbers Signal Celebration for Some and Panic for Others. [THN]
