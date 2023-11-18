Game Preview: Penguins @ Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes, (9-7-0) face the Pittsburgh Penguins, (8-7-0) in a Metropolitan Division match up tonight in Raleigh.

Both teams are coming off a loss, the Canes to the Flyers and the Pens to the Devils.

Reports from the morning skate are that Brind’Amour was switching up the forward lines a bit, but keeping the defensive pairings the same.

My bud and former Canes Country legend, Cory Lavalette (@corylav) asked the head coach about the pairing of Orlov and DeAngelo who, for the most part, have not performed well together this season.

Brind’Amour’s response -

“Right now I think with Tony and Orly it’s been kind of a bit of some good but some not so good. We’re obviously going to try it again here for a while, but if that doesn’t work, then we’re going to have to obviously make some changes in the pairs.

We can only wonder how long “for a while” is?

The following lines at the skate are from Cory again posted on Twitter -

86-20-24

37-82-88

48-11-71

58-18-23

74-8

76-22

7-77

Antti Raanta was in the starter’s crease.

Game time is at 7 and the contest will be back on Bally Sports South.