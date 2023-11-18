Game Preview: Penguins @ Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes, (9-7-0) face the Pittsburgh Penguins, (8-7-0) in a Metropolitan Division match up tonight in Raleigh.
Both teams are coming off a loss, the Canes to the Flyers and the Pens to the Devils.
Reports from the morning skate are that Brind’Amour was switching up the forward lines a bit, but keeping the defensive pairings the same.
My bud and former Canes Country legend, Cory Lavalette (@corylav) asked the head coach about the pairing of Orlov and DeAngelo who, for the most part, have not performed well together this season.
Brind’Amour’s response -
“Right now I think with Tony and Orly it’s been kind of a bit of some good but some not so good. We’re obviously going to try it again here for a while, but if that doesn’t work, then we’re going to have to obviously make some changes in the pairs.
We can only wonder how long “for a while” is?
The following lines at the skate are from Cory again posted on Twitter -
86-20-24
37-82-88
48-11-71
58-18-23
74-8
76-22
7-77
Antti Raanta was in the starter’s crease.
Game time is at 7 and the contest will be back on Bally Sports South.
