Storm Advisory 11/19/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Antti Raanta continues to dominate, a goalie goal from a former Hurricane, and gauging where Alex Ovechkin ranks all-time

By Cody Hagan
/ new

Pittsburgh Penguins v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

Storm Advisory

  • Antti Raanta continues to dominate inside PNC Arena:
  • Ryan Suzuki has returned from injury and been assigned to the Springfield Thunderbirds by the Carolina Hurricanes. He will join Jamieson Rees and Dylan Coghlan who are already assigned to Springfield:
  • Former Hurricane Alex Nedeljkovic scored his second career AHL goal becoming the first goalie in AHL history to have two goals:
  • Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic is stepping away from the game after being arrested for a domestic issue. [Yahoo]
  • ‘He want to be needed’: Patrick Kane linked to the Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Buffalo Sabres. [THN]
  • Where should Alex Ovechkin rank on the all-time greatest players list? [Daily Faceoff]
  • Luke Prokop becomes first openly gay player to play in AHL. [Yahoo]
  • Restoring the NHL’s red line: What would happen if the two-line pass rule returned? [The Athletic $]
  • Hard feelings: “It’s bullsh*t that Jay Woodcroft was fired when he was,” NHL insider speaks out. [Edmonton Journal]
  • Ryan Reaves talks about TV show based on a his great-great-great-grandfather. [ESPN]

