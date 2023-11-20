Storm Advisory 11/19/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Storm Advisory
- Antti Raanta continues to dominate inside PNC Arena:
Antti Raanta is the 2nd goalie in franchise history to win 13 consecutive regular season home games.— The Canes Stats Brand™ (@CanesStats) November 19, 2023
The only other player to accomplish this? Martin Gerber (Dec 2005 - March 2006) pic.twitter.com/B7B0PgTvqk
- Ryan Suzuki has returned from injury and been assigned to the Springfield Thunderbirds by the Carolina Hurricanes. He will join Jamieson Rees and Dylan Coghlan who are already assigned to Springfield:
The #Canes have assigned forward Ryan Suzuki to the @ThunderbirdsAHL.— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) November 16, 2023
Carolina's 2019 first round pick appears ready to return to game action after suffering a shoulder injury during preseason play.https://t.co/7xfD3zusUM
- Former Hurricane Alex Nedeljkovic scored his second career AHL goal becoming the first goalie in AHL history to have two goals:
️ GOALIE GOAL ️— NHL (@NHL) November 18, 2023
Alex Nedeljkovic scores to give him two career goals in the AHL!
( : @TheAHL) pic.twitter.com/EpIIX030Pc
- Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic is stepping away from the game after being arrested for a domestic issue. [Yahoo]
- ‘He want to be needed’: Patrick Kane linked to the Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Buffalo Sabres. [THN]
- Where should Alex Ovechkin rank on the all-time greatest players list? [Daily Faceoff]
- Luke Prokop becomes first openly gay player to play in AHL. [Yahoo]
- Restoring the NHL’s red line: What would happen if the two-line pass rule returned? [The Athletic $]
- Hard feelings: “It’s bullsh*t that Jay Woodcroft was fired when he was,” NHL insider speaks out. [Edmonton Journal]
- Ryan Reaves talks about TV show based on a his great-great-great-grandfather. [ESPN]
