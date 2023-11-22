Preview: Oilers at Hurricanes

The Hurricanes will get in one more game before Thanksgiving rolls around, taking on the Oilers in PNC Arena on Wednesday.

This matchup marks game three of a four-game homestand for Carolina (10-7-0), who’s split the first two games of that stretch with a 3-1 loss to the Flyers a week ago and then a 4-2 victory over the Penguins on Saturday.

On the flip side, Edmonton (5-11-1) enters game three of its four-game road trip out east. The Oilers will look to turn things around in the latter two games after losing to the Lightning and Panthers 6-4 and 5-3, respectively.

The Oilers let in third-most goals per game so far this season with a 3.88/game mark. Andrei Svechnikov will hope to take advantage of that porous defense as he continues to search for his first goal since returning to the lineup Oct. 27.

Carolina’s will obviously have to watch out for Edmonton’s star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Though the offensive production has been sluggish in the early stretch of the season, the Oilers have the raw talent to make teams pay if they take their foot off the gas.

The Canes will see a familiar face on the opposite bench. Warren Foegele was drafted by Carolina back in 2014 and played in a Hurricanes sweater for his first four seasons. He’s now playing his third season with Edmonton.