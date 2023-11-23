Hurricanes 6, Oilers 3 - Game Recap

The Carolina Hurricanes were skating some of their best hockey of the season in the opening period on Wednesday night as they jumped out to a 4-0 lead before the visiting Edmonton Oilers could catch their collective breath.

Jesper Fast opened the scoring midway through the period when he tapped in a juicy rebound from a Jordan Martinook shot.

Just 35 seconds later, Jack Drury scored his first goal of the season when Michael Bunting faked out the defense as well as goalie Stuart Skinner and sent a perfect pass to a wide open Drury on the offside.

Less than two minutes after that, Sebastian Aho delivered a pretty no-look pass to an open Teuvo Teravainen and the fellow Finn made no mistake as he scored his team-high 10th goal of the season.

The Canes were not done yet though as Seth Jarvis took off like a rocket down the ice and he beat Skinner to make it 4-0 home team.

That was enough for Skinner as he was promptly replaced by Calvin Pickard, who went the rest of the way.

The Oilers scored one before the end of the period but the damage was done.

Martin Necas scored one in the second period and Brent Burns added an empty netter to close out the scoring for the Canes.

Edmonton scored a shortie in the second along with an even strength goal in the third to try to make the game competitive but their efforts were too little and too late.

Antti Raanta started the game and was playing well but did not return to the ice to start the second period because of a “concern”. Pyotr Kochetkov came in and made some nice saves, especially down the stretch as the Oilers were putting on sustained pressure at times.

Raanta made 7 saves on 8 shots while his backup made 13 saves on 15 shots.

After the game Brind’Amour mentioned that they took Raanta out for precautionary reasons.

The Canes will take Thursday off and will return to the ice to battle the Lightning on Friday night.

Game Notes:

McDavid and Draisaitl were -3 and -4 respectively. McDavid had one shot on goal for the game but he did have a nice assist on the Edmonton goal in the third.

Jalen Chatfield had a strong game in his return to the ice after being benched for a few games. He had two assists in the first, played a strong game defensively, and was named the game’s third star.

Orlov had five shots on goal and three blocked shots for the game. Pesce had a team high five blocked shots.

Seth Jarvis had a noteworthy game and finished with an assist to go with his goal. He also had a team high three hits.

Slavin led the team with 22:04 of ice time.

Event summary: https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES020279.HTM

Game Summary: https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS020279.HTM

Interviews: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/1xdl74dytof3sr9ahaabh/h?rlkey=ooa4p5lew6inlzytn3apiffbc&dl=0

I hope all of our readers and followers have a great Thanksgiving!