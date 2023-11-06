Andersen Out - Kochetkov Recalled and Halak Given Free Agent Tryout

The Carolina Hurricanes announced today that goalie, Frederik Andersen was placed on IR due to health concerns.

A bit later, they announced that the issue was concerning blood clots. The following quote is from Don Waddell:

Pyotr Kochetkov was recalled from Syracuse and veteran goalie Jaroslav Halak was given a free agent tryout contract.

Last season, Halak played for the Rangers and started 24 games for them. He finished with a 10-9-5 record and earned a .903 save percentage. He has a career .915 save percentage.

This adds a new wrinkle for the Canes to overcome. We will see what happens.

The following link will have interviews by Brind’Amour and Halak earlier today.

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/7sz9l30yolgubp3/AADHFAXIeyT1J15M3ltC5PHCa?dl=0