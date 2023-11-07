Sabres @ Hurricanes - Game Preview and Game Thread

The Carolina Hurricanes (7-5-0) return home and will face the Buffalo Sabres (6-6-0) at the PNC tonight. Game time is 7 P.M.

The Canes have only played three of their 12 games at home and are sporting a 3-0-0 record on home ice.

According to reports on Twitter, namely Walt Ruff, Antti Raanta was in the starter’s crease at the morning skate.

The lines look like the following:

Noesen - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Teravainen

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Bunting - Drury - Necas

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Orlov

Chatfield - DeAngelo

The Sabres are coming off a 6-4 win in Toronto. They are led by Jeff Skinner and Casey Mittelstadt who both have 11 points in 12 games. Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin are next with 10 points each.