Hurricanes 2, Red Wings 1

Don’t look now, but the Carolina Hurricanes now have a two game winning streak as they defeated the Detroit Red Wings, 2-1 on Thursday night in Detroit.

It was a pretty tight game which Carolina head coach Rod Brind’Amour liked.

“Tonight was a real good game. I loved our second and third. We didn’t give up a ton and we created a bunch of offense. We did it right and we got rewarded for it with the win.”

When the team did allow some chances, goalie Pyotr Kochetkov made the saves. He made 25 saves on 26 shots and now has an .890 save percentage which is closer to where he wants to be.

The Canes started off with a goal by Jack Drury just four minutes and change into the game. He was set up with a perfect feed by Stefan Noesen.

The Wings tied it up early in the second but Jordan Staal scored his fourth goal of the season in the middle of the period off an odd play as he had a wide open net to work with.

The score stayed 2-1 the rest of the way.

The Canes outshot the Wings 39 to 26 and Detroit goalie Ville Husso also played well.

Next up, Carolina will play the second of a back-to-back Friday night at the PNC against the Nashville Predators.

Game Notes -

The Canes went 0-4 on the powerplay this night. The penalty kill stayed hot as the Detroit PP went 0-3.

Seth Jarvis led the way with seven shots on goal. He also missed the net four times. He seemed a bit frustrated on the bench after misfiring on a couple of the opportunities.

The team had 14 blocked shots led by Slavin who had six.

Carolina went with 11 forwards and 7 defensemen again.

The Hurricanes dominated in the faceoff circle and won 67% in that category.

The Canes missed the net 20 times and had 20 shots blocked as they continue to pepper the opposition with shots from anywhere and everywhere.

Game Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS020447.HTM

Event Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES020447.HTM

Interview - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/0suzoblepsqeqe4tnbn2g/h?rlkey=pnbaoeov4q9g787pt8h821kso&dl=0