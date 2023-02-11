Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (34-9-8) vs. New York Rangers (29-14-8) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 52

Saturday, February 11, 2023 — 7:00 pm ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South, NHL Network

Listen: 99.9 The Fan Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

It’s been 84 years dot gif. For the first time since Feb. 1, before the all-star break, the Hurricanes will play a hockey game. And it’s a big one, as they’ll face down a Metropolitan Division foe in the New York Rangers, as the Blueshirts make their first return to PNC Arena since ending the Hurricanes’ season in game 7 of the second round last year.

The Hurricanes will welcome a key reinforcement tonight, as top defenseman Jaccob Slavin is likely to return following a six-game absence. Other than that, the lineup will look pretty similar to the pre-break seven-game win streak, with Frederik Andersen in net.

It’s just as well that the Hurricanes will get Slavin back for this one, as this will be their first showdown with the Rangers since New York added Vladimir Tarasenko. The Russian winger scored in his NYR debut last night, and adds even more firepower to a potent Rangers lineup. It will also be Vincent Trocheck’s return to PNC Arena.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Teuvo Teravainen — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast

Derek Stepan — Paul Stastny — Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (torn Achilles)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Vladimir Tarasenko

Chris Kreider — Vincent Trocheck — Vitali Kravtsov

Alexis Lafreniere — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Julien Gauthier

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba

Niko Mikkola — Braden Schneider

Jaroslav Halak

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Jake Leschyshyn, Ben Harpur

Injured: None