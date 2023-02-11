Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Lineups and Game Discussion

It’s been 84 years dot gif. For the first time since Feb. 1, before the all-star break, the Hurricanes will play a hockey game. And it’s a big one, as they’ll face down a Metropolitan Division foe in the New York Rangers, as the Blueshirts make their first return to PNC Arena since ending the Hurricanes’ season in game 7 of the second round last year.
The Hurricanes will welcome a key reinforcement tonight, as top defenseman Jaccob Slavin is likely to return following a six-game absence. Other than that, the lineup will look pretty similar to the pre-break seven-game win streak, with Frederik Andersen in net.
It’s just as well that the Hurricanes will get Slavin back for this one, as this will be their first showdown with the Rangers since New York added Vladimir Tarasenko. The Russian winger scored in his NYR debut last night, and adds even more firepower to a potent Rangers lineup. It will also be Vincent Trocheck’s return to PNC Arena.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Teuvo Teravainen — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Derek Stepan — Paul Stastny — Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan
Injured: Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (torn Achilles)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Vladimir Tarasenko
Chris Kreider — Vincent Trocheck — Vitali Kravtsov
Alexis Lafreniere — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Julien Gauthier
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba
Niko Mikkola — Braden Schneider
Jaroslav Halak
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Jake Leschyshyn, Ben Harpur
Injured: None
