Storm Advisory 2/13/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

- Vegas Golden Knights score five goals to beat the Anaheim Ducks. [Sportsnet]
ROSTER UPDATE: Coyotes D Jakob Chychrun is a healthy scratch tonight versus the St. Louis Blues due to trade related reasons. F Liam O'Brien is day to day with an upper body injury. Defensemen Victor Soderstrom & Dysin Mayo have been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL).— Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) February 12, 2023
- Ottawa Senators lose Anton Forsberg for the year. The goaltender has MCL tears in both of his knees. [ESPN]
NHL Attendance 2/11/23#GoSensGo 20,041 (107.4%)#MNWild 19,065 (106.2%)#NHLFlyers 19,412 (101.2%)#LetsGoCanes 18,808 (100.7%)#LeafsForever 18,893 (100.4%)#GoHabsGo 21,105 (100%)#LGRW 19,515 (100%)#TexasHockey 18,532 (100%)#GoKingsGo 18,230 (100%)#StlBlues 18,096 (100%)— NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) February 12, 2023
- Connor McDavid’s point streak hits 15 games after a win against the Senators.[NHL]
- What do the New York Rangers do with Vitali Kravtsov? [New York Post]
✅ FINAL SCORE | NHL, Regular Season:— swisshockeynews.ch (@SwissHockeyNews) February 12, 2023
▪ #SJS @ #WSH 4-1
SJS: Timo Meier (18:42 TOI, +1) with 5 shots on goal, 4:04 TOI on the power play.https://t.co/2I9a5UiGRJ
- Los Angeles Kings Legend, Dustin Brown has his number retired. [TSN]
