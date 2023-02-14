Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals: Lineups and Game Discussion

Following a disappointing loss to the New York Rangers at home on Saturday, the Hurricanes will look to get back on track with a trip to Capitol Hill tonight.
The team did not hold a morning skate, and Rod Brind’Amour will speak to the media a little before 5 p.m., so at this point it’s unknown if there will be changes from Saturday’s group.
On the other side, the Hurricanes will face a Capitals team with a glaring absence: Washington announced this morning that captain Alex Ovechnkin is stepping away from the team to attend a family situation and the health of a loved one.
Washington will go with Darcy Kuemper in net.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Teuvo Teravainen — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Derek Stepan — Paul Stastny — Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan
Injured: Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (torn Achilles)
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — T.J. Oshie
Conor Sheary — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Anthony Mantha
Sonny Milano — Nicklas Backstrom — Marcus Johansson
Nicolas Aube-Kubel — Lars Eller — Garnet Hathaway
Erik Gustafsson — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Dmitry Orlov — Nick Jensen
Matt Irwin — Martin Fehervary
Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Joe Snively, Alexander Alexeyev, Alex Ovechkin
Injured: Tom Wilson (lower body), Nic Dowd (lower body), John Carlson (head), Carl Hagelin (hip), Connor Brown (knee)
