Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (34-10-8) at Washington Capitals (26-21-6) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 53

Tuesday, February 13, 2023 — 7:00 pm ET

Capital One Arena — Washington, DC Watch: Bally Sports South

Following a disappointing loss to the New York Rangers at home on Saturday, the Hurricanes will look to get back on track with a trip to Capitol Hill tonight.

The team did not hold a morning skate, and Rod Brind’Amour will speak to the media a little before 5 p.m., so at this point it’s unknown if there will be changes from Saturday’s group.

On the other side, the Hurricanes will face a Capitals team with a glaring absence: Washington announced this morning that captain Alex Ovechnkin is stepping away from the team to attend a family situation and the health of a loved one.

Washington will go with Darcy Kuemper in net.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Teuvo Teravainen — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast

Derek Stepan — Paul Stastny — Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (torn Achilles)

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — T.J. Oshie

Conor Sheary — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Anthony Mantha

Sonny Milano — Nicklas Backstrom — Marcus Johansson

Nicolas Aube-Kubel — Lars Eller — Garnet Hathaway

Erik Gustafsson — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Dmitry Orlov — Nick Jensen

Matt Irwin — Martin Fehervary

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Joe Snively, Alexander Alexeyev, Alex Ovechkin

Injured: Tom Wilson (lower body), Nic Dowd (lower body), John Carlson (head), Carl Hagelin (hip), Connor Brown (knee)