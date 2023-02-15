 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 2/15/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The NHL announces new details for the Stadium Series game, PNC Arena upgrades are coming in to fruition, and the Patrick Kane trade situation becomes clearer

By Cody Hagan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Carter-Finley Stadium - Aerial Views Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Storm Advisory

  • Jake Owen will perform during the first intermission Saturday night which is an interesting move considering he has no ties to the team or NC:
  • Can’t make it to the actual game on Saturday? Downtown Raleigh is hosting a massive watch party in Moore Square:
  • Gary Bettman sat down with Scott Burnside to discuss 25 years of hockey in North Carolina and Tom Dundon’s impact as an owner. [Hurricanes]
  • We’re getting another look at what potential upgrades could be coming to PNC Arena as soon as next year. [WRAL Story] [Actual Renderings]
  • ‘Perfect for hockey’: NHL, NC State leaders discuss ice rink preps ahead of outdoor game at Carter-Finley Stadium. [WRAL]
  • Talking NHL trade deadline strategy with Don Waddell, the moment’s most important GM. [The Athletic $]
  • Alex Ovechkin missed last night’s game against the Canes and very well could miss the Stadium Series game due to personal matters:
  • Patrick Kane appears to have narrowed his list down to two teams as he continues to debate whether or not to waive his no-trade clause. [CBS]
  • ESPN, Disney Channel and the National Hockey League Team Up for First-Ever ‘NHL Big City Greens Classic’. [ESPN]
  • Former Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau has returned to NHL Network to serve as an analyst. [NHL]
  • How long should NHL teams be able to scratch a player due to trade-related reasons? [THN]
  • Breaking News! We have a new United States citizen!

Loading comments...