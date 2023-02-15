Storm Advisory 2/15/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Storm Advisory
- Here’s your official rendering of what the NHL believes the Stadium Series game on Saturday night between the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes will look like:
Here... we... go!— NHL (@NHL) February 13, 2023
Catch the 2023 @NavyFederal NHL #StadiumSeries on February 18 at 8p ET on @ABCNetwork, @ESPNPlus, @Sportsnet, and @TVASports! pic.twitter.com/YWU6Fjmbzq
- Jake Owen will perform during the first intermission Saturday night which is an interesting move considering he has no ties to the team or NC:
Ready to rock, #StadiumSeries? Jake Owen is.— NHL (@NHL) February 14, 2023
Catch @jakeowen performing at the 2023 @NavyFederal NHL #StadiumSeries on February 18 at 8p ET on @ABCNetwork, @ESPNPlus, @Sportsnet, and @TVASports! pic.twitter.com/APpOOwb1rM
- Can’t make it to the actual game on Saturday? Downtown Raleigh is hosting a massive watch party in Moore Square:
You’re invited to Downtown Raleigh’s most anticipated watch party celebration of the year: the Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals outdoor game #LetsGoCanes— Downtown Raleigh Alliance (@DowntownRaleigh) February 13, 2023
Saturday, February 18 Event opens at 6pm, game starts at 8pm
Learn more https://t.co/uPwZrIHA23 pic.twitter.com/osGkSv05Tu
- Gary Bettman sat down with Scott Burnside to discuss 25 years of hockey in North Carolina and Tom Dundon’s impact as an owner. [Hurricanes]
- We’re getting another look at what potential upgrades could be coming to PNC Arena as soon as next year. [WRAL Story] [Actual Renderings]
- ‘Perfect for hockey’: NHL, NC State leaders discuss ice rink preps ahead of outdoor game at Carter-Finley Stadium. [WRAL]
- Talking NHL trade deadline strategy with Don Waddell, the moment’s most important GM. [The Athletic $]
- Alex Ovechkin missed last night’s game against the Canes and very well could miss the Stadium Series game due to personal matters:
Washington Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today that captain Alex Ovechkin will be away from the team to attend to a family matter and the health of a loved one.— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 14, 2023
There’s no timeline on Ovechkin’s absence but Laviolette did say he’s expecting to be without him for the foreseeable future, which means he’ll miss Saturday’s Stadium Series game. #Caps— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) February 14, 2023
- Patrick Kane appears to have narrowed his list down to two teams as he continues to debate whether or not to waive his no-trade clause. [CBS]
- ESPN, Disney Channel and the National Hockey League Team Up for First-Ever ‘NHL Big City Greens Classic’. [ESPN]
- Former Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau has returned to NHL Network to serve as an analyst. [NHL]
- How long should NHL teams be able to scratch a player due to trade-related reasons? [THN]
- Breaking News! We have a new United States citizen!
**Breaking Personal News**— Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) February 13, 2023
I became an official American Citizen. Had to stop alot of pucks, and do thousands of TV shows.
Started here with only Hockey Gear as a player, moved back here without even 1 spoon as a broadcaster. Eternally grateful to all ! . pic.twitter.com/fwL10r89fC
Loading comments...