Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens: Preview

It’s a big week for the Hurricanes in Raleigh, but before Saturday’s festivities across the street in Carter-Finley there’s one more game to be played under a roof in PNC Arena.
The Canes will welcome the Montreal Canadiens into PNC Thursday night, on a night that will still be a special one for the franchise. The Canes will hold a pregame ceremony to induct Cam Ward into the Hurricanes’ Hall of Fame, making him the first player inducted while joining Rod Brind’Amour, Ron Francis and Glen Wesley in the Hall, who were all automatically inducted due to their retired jerseys. It’s a well-deserved honor for Ward and should be a fun ceremony to kickoff a special few days for the team.
As far as the hockey goes, the Canes are coming off a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals in a dress rehearsal for Saturday’s big game. The Canadiens are undefeated since the All Star break, with wins over the Islanders, Oilers and Blackhawks.
Game Notes
- This is the first of three meetings between the Canes and Canadiens this season. Last year, Carolina swept the series 3-0-0. Carolina is 11-1-1 in its last 13 games against Montreal.
- Teuvo Teravainen has a point in four straight games, and he’s also five points shy of 400 career points.
- The Canes’ power play has scored a goal in five of the last six games.
- The Hurricanes are 23-4-3 since the beginning of December, the most wins and points in the NHL during that stretch.
- Carolina’s defensive corps has 35 goals this year, which leads the NHL.
