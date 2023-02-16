Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens: Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (35-10-8) vs Montreal Canadiens (23-27-4) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 54

Thursday, February 16, 2023 — 7:00 pm ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

It’s a big week for the Hurricanes in Raleigh, but before Saturday’s festivities across the street in Carter-Finley there’s one more game to be played under a roof in PNC Arena.

The Canes will welcome the Montreal Canadiens into PNC Thursday night, on a night that will still be a special one for the franchise. The Canes will hold a pregame ceremony to induct Cam Ward into the Hurricanes’ Hall of Fame, making him the first player inducted while joining Rod Brind’Amour, Ron Francis and Glen Wesley in the Hall, who were all automatically inducted due to their retired jerseys. It’s a well-deserved honor for Ward and should be a fun ceremony to kickoff a special few days for the team.

As far as the hockey goes, the Canes are coming off a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals in a dress rehearsal for Saturday’s big game. The Canadiens are undefeated since the All Star break, with wins over the Islanders, Oilers and Blackhawks.

Game Notes