Carolina Hurricanes vs Montreal Canadiens: Lineups and Game Discussion

In their final game before the Stadium Series on Saturday, the Carolina Hurricanes look to build some momentum. The Canes look to continue building off of their first win after the All-Star break tonight against the Montreal Canadiens.
The Canes will go with their familiar lines, there are no changes to forward combos or defensive pairings from Tuesday. The only change will be Antti Raanta will man the crease tonight.
The Canadiens held morning skate today at PNC Arena. Forward Sean Monahan participated but in a non-contact sweater. Monahan is one of six players on injured reserve, the Canadiens are also without Arber Xhekaj who was announced out indefinitely yesterday.
Sam Montembeault will start in net.
Carolina Hurricanes Projected Lineup
Teuvo Teravainen — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Derek Stepan — Paul Stastny — Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield
Antti Raanta
Frederick Andersen
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan
Injured: Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (torn Achilles)
Rafael Harvey-Pinard — Nick Suzuki — Josh Anderson
Evgenii Dadonov — Kirby Dach — Mike Hoffman
Jonathan Drouin — Christian Dvorak — Joel Armia
Michael Pazzetta — Alex Belzile — Jesse Ylonen
Jordan Harris — David Savard
Mike Matheson — Justin Barron
Johnathan Kovacevic — Chris Wideman
Sam Montembeault
Jake Allen
Scratched: Rem Pitlick, Joel Edmundsson
Injured: Cole Caufield (shoulder), Juraj Slafkovsky (knee), Sean Monahan (lower-body), Kaiden Guhle (knee), Brendan Gallagher (lower-body), Jake Evans (Knee)
