Carolina Hurricanes vs Montreal Canadiens: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (35-10-8) vs Montreal Canadiens (23-27-4) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 54

Thursday, February 16, 2023 — 7:00 pm ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

In their final game before the Stadium Series on Saturday, the Carolina Hurricanes look to build some momentum. The Canes look to continue building off of their first win after the All-Star break tonight against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Canes will go with their familiar lines, there are no changes to forward combos or defensive pairings from Tuesday. The only change will be Antti Raanta will man the crease tonight.

The Canadiens held morning skate today at PNC Arena. Forward Sean Monahan participated but in a non-contact sweater. Monahan is one of six players on injured reserve, the Canadiens are also without Arber Xhekaj who was announced out indefinitely yesterday.

Sam Montembeault will start in net.

Carolina Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Teuvo Teravainen — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast

Derek Stepan — Paul Stastny — Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Frederick Andersen

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (torn Achilles)

Rafael Harvey-Pinard — Nick Suzuki — Josh Anderson

Evgenii Dadonov — Kirby Dach — Mike Hoffman

Jonathan Drouin — Christian Dvorak — Joel Armia

Michael Pazzetta — Alex Belzile — Jesse Ylonen

Jordan Harris — David Savard

Mike Matheson — Justin Barron

Johnathan Kovacevic — Chris Wideman

Sam Montembeault

Jake Allen

Scratched: Rem Pitlick, Joel Edmundsson

Injured: Cole Caufield (shoulder), Juraj Slafkovsky (knee), Sean Monahan (lower-body), Kaiden Guhle (knee), Brendan Gallagher (lower-body), Jake Evans (Knee)