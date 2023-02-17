Storm Advisory 2/17/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Cam Ward: A legacy, an icon and an inspiration
- Scoring quick and hat tricks: Canes, Jarvis ride dominant third period to victory over Habs
- Metropolitan Division Weekly Roundup: Sprint to the Trade Deadline
Storm Advisory
- Take a look back at a few highlights from Cam Ward’s induction to the Carolina Hurricanes Hall of Fame:
A Hurricanes legend.— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 16, 2023
Congrats, Cam. pic.twitter.com/enpT93DCFG
The Hurricanes Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/L3osPeGPpx— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 17, 2023
Forever a Cane— NHL (@NHL) February 17, 2023
The @Canes inducted Cam Ward into the Hurricanes Hall of Fame tonight prior to their game against Montreal — so of course they had him sound off the siren! pic.twitter.com/RxhN7STAkY
A first look at Cam Ward's custom Hurricanes Hall of Fame helmet, presented to him as a gift pic.twitter.com/5vVRoMnaYM— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 17, 2023
- The Warden himself answers your questions in this weeks mailbag. [Hurricanes]
- Burnside: Cam Ward’s memorable path to the Hurricanes Hall of Fame. [Hurricanes]
- The NHL has announced a few more game day details for the Stadium Series tomorrow including overflow parking, park & ride, prohibited items, and more. [NHL]
- Why the Canes are hot and the (Carolina) Panthers are not despite both organizations getting new owners around the same time. [The Assembly]
- Brind’Amour still face of Hurricanes ahead of Stadium Series vs. Capitals. [NHL]
- Former Hurricanes and current Kraken General Manager Ron Francis talks Seattle’s turnaround and the 2024 Winter Classic in this Q&A. [NHL]
- Ten players who were bought out but are still on the books that you may have forgotten about. [THN]
- What would it take for the Edmonton Oilers, who are believed to be the only serious team in talk with the Sharks, to acquire star defenseman Erik Karlsson? [Sportsnet]
- The NHLPA has officially named Marty Walsh as the new Executive Director. [NHLPA]
