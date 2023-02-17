About Last Night: Jarvelous

Led by a hat trick from Seth Jarvis and three goals in the first five minutes of the third period, the Carolina Hurricanes took down the Montreal Canadiens 6-2 Thursday night in PNC Arena.

It was Carolina’s final game before Saturday’s Stadium Series matchup, as a momentous weekend in Raleigh kicked off with a commanding victory.

About last night;

Seth Jarvis’ big night

In one of the most important and momentous weeks in the history of the franchise, it was the Hurricanes’ youngest star who stole the show Thursday night against Montreal.

Seth Jarvis netted his first career hat trick — making him the fourth-youngest player in Canes’ history to score a hat trick — capping it off with a brilliant shorthanded breakaway finish.

While by no means having a big sophomore slump, Jarvis’ goal numbers weren’t super high heading into Thursday, as he had eight goals through 53 games after scoring 17 last year.

But he broke out in a big way against the Habs with the hat trick, as Jarvis showed all Canes’ fans in a raucous PNC Arena that he’s still pretty darn good. It was a fun night for Jarvis and the fans ahead of Saturday’s festivities.

A clinic in net-front chaos

The Carolina Hurricanes scored six goals against the Canadiens Thursday night. And all six came from where the money is made.

The Canes put on a clinic in getting to the front of the net and causing havoc, as pressure right in front of Sam Montembeault was the key to success for the home team.

Carolina piled on 14 high-danger shots on Montembeault, who gave up five rebound attempts in a game where the Canes continued to get shots on him and make him make saves. It didn’t go that well for him.

The Hurricanes’ average goal distance was under 10 feet in the game, with a nice mix of powering to the net and also camping there and making something happen.

Get to the net and good things happen. The Canes were a poster child of that mantra Thursday night.

Other Thoughts

This is insanely filthy by Brent Burns. My word.

Burnzie dancing & Euro-stepping his way to the net



Jarvy gets his 2nd to make it 4-2!#LetsGoCanes pic.twitter.com/biGDDl8woH — Bally Sports: Canes (@CanesOnBally) February 17, 2023

On Cam Ward’s special night (read Ryan’s great column about that), Antti Raanta made some team history between the pipes.

On the night Cam Ward was inducted into the newly established @Canes Hall of Fame, Antti Raanta collected a point in his 13th straight decision to pass the 2005-06 Conn Smythe Trophy winner for the longest such run in franchise history.#NHLStats: https://t.co/dcwf4SkSSH pic.twitter.com/N7BSB2Hwuh — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 17, 2023