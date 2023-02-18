 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals: Stadium Series Lineups and Discussion

The long awaited 2023 NHL Stadium Series at Carter-Finley Stadium is finally here.

By Zeke Lukow
/ new
2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series - Hurricanes and Capitals practice and family skates Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (36-10-8) vs. Washington Capitals (28-23-6)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 55
Saturday, February 18, 2023 — 8:00 pm ET
Carter-Finley Stadium — Raleigh, NC

Watch: ABC, Stream on ESPN+
Listen: 99.9 The Fan

Follow Canes Country on Social Media
Twitter @CanesCountry
Facebook Canes Country
Instagram @canescountrypix

The Carolina Hurricanes are set to take on the Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium for the 2023 NHL Stadium Series.

The Hurricanes will go with the same personnel as they did on Thursday. Frederik Andersen will take over starter duties in the crease. In his last outing he earned a win over the Capitals on Tuesday.

The Capitals are still without their captain, Alex Ovechkin, who is in Russia following the passing of his father. They are 1-3 since returning from the All-Star break.

Darcy Kuemper will start for the Caps.

Let’s be real, you don’t need much hype for this game, so here are your lineups and let’s get the puck dropped:

Hurricanes

Teuvo Teravainen — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Derek Stepan — Paul Stastny — Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan
Injured: Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (torn Achilles)

Capitals

Anthony Mantha — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Conor Sheary
Sonny Milano — Nicklas Backstrom — Marcus Johansson
Joe Snively — Dylan Strome — T.J. Oshie
Nic Aube-Kubel — Lars Eller — Garnet Hathaway

Erik Gustafsson — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Dmitry Orlov — Nick Jensen
Matt Irwin — Martin Fehervary

Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Aliaksei Protas
Injured: Alex Ovechkin (personal), Nic Dowd (lower body), Connor Brown (lower body), Tom Wilson (lower body), Carl Hagelin (hip), John Carlson (upper body)

Loading comments...