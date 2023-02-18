Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals: Stadium Series Lineups and Discussion

The Carolina Hurricanes are set to take on the Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium for the 2023 NHL Stadium Series.
The Hurricanes will go with the same personnel as they did on Thursday. Frederik Andersen will take over starter duties in the crease. In his last outing he earned a win over the Capitals on Tuesday.
The Capitals are still without their captain, Alex Ovechkin, who is in Russia following the passing of his father. They are 1-3 since returning from the All-Star break.
Darcy Kuemper will start for the Caps.
Let’s be real, you don’t need much hype for this game, so here are your lineups and let’s get the puck dropped:
Hurricanes
Teuvo Teravainen — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Derek Stepan — Paul Stastny — Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan
Injured: Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (torn Achilles)
Capitals
Anthony Mantha — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Conor Sheary
Sonny Milano — Nicklas Backstrom — Marcus Johansson
Joe Snively — Dylan Strome — T.J. Oshie
Nic Aube-Kubel — Lars Eller — Garnet Hathaway
Erik Gustafsson — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Dmitry Orlov — Nick Jensen
Matt Irwin — Martin Fehervary
Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Aliaksei Protas
Injured: Alex Ovechkin (personal), Nic Dowd (lower body), Connor Brown (lower body), Tom Wilson (lower body), Carl Hagelin (hip), John Carlson (upper body)
