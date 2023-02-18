Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals: Stadium Series Lineups and Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (36-10-8) vs. Washington Capitals (28-23-6) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 55

Saturday, February 18, 2023 — 8:00 pm ET

Carter-Finley Stadium — Raleigh, NC Watch: ABC, Stream on ESPN+

Listen: 99.9 The Fan Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

The Carolina Hurricanes are set to take on the Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium for the 2023 NHL Stadium Series.

The Hurricanes will go with the same personnel as they did on Thursday. Frederik Andersen will take over starter duties in the crease. In his last outing he earned a win over the Capitals on Tuesday.

The Capitals are still without their captain, Alex Ovechkin, who is in Russia following the passing of his father. They are 1-3 since returning from the All-Star break.

Darcy Kuemper will start for the Caps.

Let’s be real, you don’t need much hype for this game, so here are your lineups and let’s get the puck dropped:

Hurricanes

Teuvo Teravainen — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast

Derek Stepan — Paul Stastny — Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (torn Achilles)

Capitals

Anthony Mantha — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Conor Sheary

Sonny Milano — Nicklas Backstrom — Marcus Johansson

Joe Snively — Dylan Strome — T.J. Oshie

Nic Aube-Kubel — Lars Eller — Garnet Hathaway

Erik Gustafsson — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Dmitry Orlov — Nick Jensen

Matt Irwin — Martin Fehervary

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Aliaksei Protas

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (personal), Nic Dowd (lower body), Connor Brown (lower body), Tom Wilson (lower body), Carl Hagelin (hip), John Carlson (upper body)