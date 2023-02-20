Storm Advisory 2/20/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
About Last Night: Carolina Hurricanes turn special night into statement win
Stadium Series success is further proof of the vitality of Raleigh market
Martin Necas dazzles in Stadium Series shutdown
Reading Assignments:
- Stadium Series perfect storm for Hurricanes and Carolina community. [NHL]
Introducing 'Between 2 Stalls"— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 19, 2023
Hosted By: Jeff Skinner
Written By: Jeff Skinner
Produced By: Jeff Skinner
Presented By: @smartwater pic.twitter.com/AcCBNgN1A4
- Why the Carolina Hurricanes wore golf outfits to the Stadium Series. [ESPN]
The #NYR acquire Tyler Motte from the #sens for Julien Gauthier and a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick.— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 19, 2023
My puck drop at the #stadiumseries game from my POV. @Canes vs @Capitals . @NHL what an amazing experience. pic.twitter.com/fkoDKNAtyz— Ripken the Bat Dog (@RipkenTheBatDog) February 19, 2023
- Patrick Kane scores hat trick in win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Kane now has five goals in his last two games. [Chicago Tribune]
- “It's not working” the Washington Capitals respond to their loss in Raleigh. [RMNB]
Still trying to put into the proper context how incredible last night was for the #StadiumSeries2023, just an amazing time. It’s an event I’ll remember forever. @Canes fans you outdid yourselves and what a fantastic job done by the organization and NHL. pic.twitter.com/Kb2KPiq3cA— Mike Maniscalco (@mikemaniscalco) February 19, 2023
- Jonathan Toews dealing with illness will step away from hockey and will not be traded at the deadline. [NHL]
A statement from Captain Jonathan Toews ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tn7CP57bQN— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 19, 2023
- Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane out with an upper-body injury. [TSN]
More #CapsCanes Stadium Series games in the future?? pic.twitter.com/BbDtCewxTf— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) February 19, 2023
- Timo Meier listed as day-to-day for the San Jose Sharks. [Sportsnet]
