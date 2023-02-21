Carolina Hurricanes vs. St. Louis Blues: Game Preview

The Carolina Hurricanes will get back to what now seems like the relatively dull business of playing a hockey game indoors tonight.
All jokes aside, following Saturday nights’ euphoric scene (and dominant) win across the parking lot, the Hurricanes will look to maintain their hot streak against a lackluster Blues team: Carolina has won three straight and 10 of its last 11 games.
The Blues, on the other hand, have lost two straight and appear set to limp down the stretch and keep selling after subtracting forwards Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko.
Game Notes
- A few Hurricanes come into this game on hot streaks. Brent Burns has assists in three straight games, while Jesperi Kotkaniemi has eight points in his last eight games. Sebastian Aho has 11 goals in his last 12 games; perhaps he’ll pot another on his bobble head night?
- This is the second and final meeting between these two teams this season; the Hurricanes won 6-4 in St. Louis on Dec. 1.
- The Hurricanes will see an old friend in Justin Faulk tonight; he leads Blues defensemen with six goals and 27 points on the season.
