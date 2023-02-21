Carolina Hurricanes vs. St. Louis Blues: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (37-10-8) vs. St. Louis Blues (26-27-3) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 56

Saturday, February 18, 2023 — 7:00 P.M. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports Carolinas

Listen: 99.9 The Fan Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

The Carolina Hurricanes will get back to what now seems like the relatively dull business of playing a hockey game indoors tonight.

All jokes aside, following Saturday nights’ euphoric scene (and dominant) win across the parking lot, the Hurricanes will look to maintain their hot streak against a lackluster Blues team: Carolina has won three straight and 10 of its last 11 games.

The Blues, on the other hand, have lost two straight and appear set to limp down the stretch and keep selling after subtracting forwards Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko.

Game Notes