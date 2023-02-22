 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 2/22/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Reflecting on the Stadium Series Game, catching up on the Timo Meier situation, plus Don Waddell laces up and hits the ice for the Alumni Game

By Cody Hagan
In Case You Missed It

  • The Canes hosted their annual Alumni game on Monday afternoon and it featured and array of former players, and 10 year old, and one current General Manager:
  • After the Alumni Game had wrapped up the NC State hockey team hosted UNC at Carter-Finley Stadium which quickly became the second largest attended hockey game in North Carolina history:
  • Alumni Reflect On Canes’ Growth As Stadium Series Week Concludes. [Hurricanes]
  • Curious to know what NC State made off the Stadium Series game or who to blame for the parking fiasco? This article clears up that and more. [N&O]
  • Speaking of the traffic and parking issues, Joe Ovies and Joe Giglio break down their frustrations and what was said to Gary Bettman about it:
  • During his Hall of Fame induction, Cam Ward was presented with a custom mask designed by his good friend Jorge Alves who sat down to explain how he came up with the design:
  • Any hope of Eric Staal returning to North Carolina once he retires like many other alumni have done is pretty much squashed by this article. [The Athletic $]
  • The asking price for Timo Meier scared off the Maple Leafs and Rangers so is it time for the Sharks to consider lowering the price? [Mercury News]
  • On the Meier situation, it appears the St. Louis Blues have entered the conversation. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Could Vladislav Gavrikov be headed to the Boston Bruins soon? [NBC]
  • Eight potential players for a revived NHL Celebrity game. [THN]

