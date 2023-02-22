Storm Advisory 2/22/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Storm Advisory
- Take a look back at this highlight reel from the Stadium Series game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals:
This was for North Carolina pic.twitter.com/CxMfTM9Mlu— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 21, 2023
- The Canes hosted their annual Alumni game on Monday afternoon and it featured and array of former players, and 10 year old, and one current General Manager:
All smiles when the alums get back together pic.twitter.com/j10HLb1sED— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 20, 2023
Don Waddell is a national treasure pic.twitter.com/3IPjPN6gLe— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 21, 2023
- After the Alumni Game had wrapped up the NC State hockey team hosted UNC at Carter-Finley Stadium which quickly became the second largest attended hockey game in North Carolina history:
Stadium turned into a whole barn last night, thanks to you guys ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/bUfutkn8XZ— NC State Icepack (@NCStateHockey) February 21, 2023
The haters are furious— Hockey House (@hockeyhousepod) February 21, 2023
Last night’s NC STATE/UNC game had a higher attendance than the Frozen Fenway games combined. pic.twitter.com/dGfI637fmm
- Alumni Reflect On Canes’ Growth As Stadium Series Week Concludes. [Hurricanes]
- Curious to know what NC State made off the Stadium Series game or who to blame for the parking fiasco? This article clears up that and more. [N&O]
- Speaking of the traffic and parking issues, Joe Ovies and Joe Giglio break down their frustrations and what was said to Gary Bettman about it:
- During his Hall of Fame induction, Cam Ward was presented with a custom mask designed by his good friend Jorge Alves who sat down to explain how he came up with the design:
Cam Ward's custom Hurricanes Hall of Fame mask was designed by none other than Jorge Alves, #Canes equipment manager and Cam's close friend pic.twitter.com/GyDKLkYqHK— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 21, 2023
- Any hope of Eric Staal returning to North Carolina once he retires like many other alumni have done is pretty much squashed by this article. [The Athletic $]
- The asking price for Timo Meier scared off the Maple Leafs and Rangers so is it time for the Sharks to consider lowering the price? [Mercury News]
- On the Meier situation, it appears the St. Louis Blues have entered the conversation. [Daily Faceoff]
- Could Vladislav Gavrikov be headed to the Boston Bruins soon? [NBC]
- Eight potential players for a revived NHL Celebrity game. [THN]
