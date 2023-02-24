 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators: Lineups and Game Discussion

If it ain’t broken, don’t fix it.

By Andrew Schnittker
St Louis Blues v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (38-10-8) vs. Ottawa Senators (27-25-4)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 57
Friday, February 23, 2023 — 7:00 P.M. ET
PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports Carolinas
Listen: 99.9 The Fan

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to keep the good times rolling tonight, as they’ve won four straight and 12 of their last 13 games.

Unsurprisingly, this lineup will look identical to the one that’s been so successful since the lone blemish in that span, a blowout loss to the Rangers. The scorching top line of Seth Jarvis, Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov will lead the way once again, and Frederik Andersen starting in net.

Cam Talbot will start for the Ottawa Senators.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Stefan Noesen — Paul Stastny — Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (torn Achilles)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux
Alex DeBrincat — Ridly Greig — Drake Batherson
Derick Brassard — Shane Pinto — Mathieu Joseph
Austin Watson — Dylan Gambrell — Julien Gauthier

Thomas Chabot — Nikita Zaitsev
Erik Brannstrom — Jake Sanderson
Nick Holden — Travis Hamonic

Cam Talbot
Mads Sogaard

Scratched: Parker Kelly, Jacob Larsson, Artem Zub, Dillon Heatherington

Injured: Anton Forsberg (knee), Josh Norris (shoulder)

