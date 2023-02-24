Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (38-10-8) vs. Ottawa Senators (27-25-4) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 57

Friday, February 23, 2023 — 7:00 P.M. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports Carolinas

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to keep the good times rolling tonight, as they’ve won four straight and 12 of their last 13 games.

Unsurprisingly, this lineup will look identical to the one that’s been so successful since the lone blemish in that span, a blowout loss to the Rangers. The scorching top line of Seth Jarvis, Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov will lead the way once again, and Frederik Andersen starting in net.

Cam Talbot will start for the Ottawa Senators.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Teuvo Teravainen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast

Stefan Noesen — Paul Stastny — Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (torn Achilles)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux

Alex DeBrincat — Ridly Greig — Drake Batherson

Derick Brassard — Shane Pinto — Mathieu Joseph

Austin Watson — Dylan Gambrell — Julien Gauthier

Thomas Chabot — Nikita Zaitsev

Erik Brannstrom — Jake Sanderson

Nick Holden — Travis Hamonic

Cam Talbot

Mads Sogaard

Scratched: Parker Kelly, Jacob Larsson, Artem Zub, Dillon Heatherington

Injured: Anton Forsberg (knee), Josh Norris (shoulder)