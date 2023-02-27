 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 2/27/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Trades, trades, and more trades!

By Cody Hagan
Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

  • The big news of the weekend is that Timo Meier is officially a member of the New Jersey Devils as of last night. You can read the full release here and see the breakdown of the trade here:
  • In case you missed it on Friday night, the Carolina Hurricanes wore special decals honoring all of the HBCU’s in North Carolina as part of their Black History Month celebration:
  • Joe Ovies and Luke DeCock attempted to visit all four major sporting events in the Triangle on Saturday and documented their journey here:
  • The Nashville Predators have traded Nino Niederreiter to the Winnipeg Jets as the Preds enter full rebuild mode. [Yahoo]
  • The Predators have also announced that their long time General Manager David Poile will retire after this season and hand the reigns over to Barry Trotz. [ESPN]
  • A few other trades happened over the weekend starting with Jack Johnson going back to the Colorado Avalanche. [NHL]
  • Evgenii Dadonov has been dealt to the Dallas Stars. [ESPN]
  • And Ivan Barbashev was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights by St. Louis who has also signified they are entering a full rebuild. [NHL]
  • It also appears a Patrick Kane deal to the New York Rangers is done and just waiting to be officially announced:
  • Hurricanes legend Patrick Marleau had his jersey retired by the San Jose Sharks this weekend. [ESPN]
  • Linus Ullmark is putting up Vezina caliber numbers in net and now he can add a goal to his stat list this season. [NHL]
  • Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano breaks the NHL record for shot blocks. [Sportsnet]
  • A disgusting situation involving the Rangers K’Andre Miller who was ejected from yesterday’s game for spitting on Drew Doughty. Stay classy New York. [Yahoo]

