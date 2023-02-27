Storm Advisory 2/27/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Storm Advisory
- The big news of the weekend is that Timo Meier is officially a member of the New Jersey Devils as of last night. You can read the full release here and see the breakdown of the trade here:
Timo Meier is officially a member of the New Jersey Devils— TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 27, 2023
Thoughts on the trade? pic.twitter.com/WdeeW1i3VS
- In case you missed it on Friday night, the Carolina Hurricanes wore special decals honoring all of the HBCU’s in North Carolina as part of their Black History Month celebration:
Tonight, the #Canes are wearing helmet decals of HBCUs from around the state of North Carolina.— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 24, 2023
Featured in this post are:
Bennett College
North Carolina A&T
Winston-Salem State University
Johnson C. Smith University pic.twitter.com/7bTdDN1l3H
- Joe Ovies and Luke DeCock attempted to visit all four major sporting events in the Triangle on Saturday and documented their journey here:
- The Nashville Predators have traded Nino Niederreiter to the Winnipeg Jets as the Preds enter full rebuild mode. [Yahoo]
- The Predators have also announced that their long time General Manager David Poile will retire after this season and hand the reigns over to Barry Trotz. [ESPN]
- A few other trades happened over the weekend starting with Jack Johnson going back to the Colorado Avalanche. [NHL]
- Evgenii Dadonov has been dealt to the Dallas Stars. [ESPN]
- And Ivan Barbashev was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights by St. Louis who has also signified they are entering a full rebuild. [NHL]
- It also appears a Patrick Kane deal to the New York Rangers is done and just waiting to be officially announced:
While all indications remain positive on a Patrick Kane to #NYR deal eventually coming to fruition, the trade itself likely won't be executed before Wednesday. It could even come closer to Friday's 3 p.m. deadline because the salary cap implications improve with each passing day.— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 26, 2023
- Hurricanes legend Patrick Marleau had his jersey retired by the San Jose Sharks this weekend. [ESPN]
- Linus Ullmark is putting up Vezina caliber numbers in net and now he can add a goal to his stat list this season. [NHL]
- Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano breaks the NHL record for shot blocks. [Sportsnet]
- A disgusting situation involving the Rangers K’Andre Miller who was ejected from yesterday’s game for spitting on Drew Doughty. Stay classy New York. [Yahoo]
