Carolina Hurricanes acquire Jesse Puljujarvi from Edmonton Oilers

The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Tuesday that they have acquired forward Jesse Puljujarvi from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for Finnish prospect Patrik Puistola.

Puljujarvi, selected fourth overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, has long been a player that the Hurricanes have kept tabs on. He fell out of favor in Edmonton under coaches Todd McLellan and Ken Hitchcock, eventually leaving the Oilers to spend two years with Kärpät in the Finnish Liiga. He re-signed with Edmonton prior to the pandemic-delayed 2020-21 season, and signed a one year, $3 million contract last offseason to avoid arbitration.

Puljujarvi registered a career high of 36 points in 65 games last season. He has posted 14 points in 55 games for Edmonton this year. He will be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights after this season.

Prior to his draft year, Puljujarvi teamed with once-and-again teammate Sebastian Aho and Patrik Laine of the Columbus Blue Jackets to post historic numbers at the World Junior Hockey Championships. Puljujarvi registered 17 points in the seven-game tournament, tying Wayne Gretzky and Eric Lindros for second place in tournament history and only one behind Jaromir Jagr’s record of 18. The trio of Puljujarvi, Aho and Laine registered a total of 34 points as Finland won the gold medal.

Puistola, drafted in the third round in 2019, has bounced around to four different Liiga teams since he was selected. His draft rights expire on June 1 of this year, after which he will be an unrestricted free agent.

Jesse Puljujärvi (traded to Carolina) is an extremely strong defensive forward who is determined to not personally score at any time. Impact on penalty differential also leaves a lot to be desired. pic.twitter.com/Gv2OQF28jp — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) February 28, 2023

The release from the team is below.