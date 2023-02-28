He Said It: Jesse Puljujarvi on trade to Carolina

On Tuesday afternoon, Jesse Puljujarvi was traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the Carolina Hurricanes for prospect Patrik Puistola.

Puljujarvi is a 24-year old Finnish forward who will be an RFA at the end of this season.

He was made available to the media Tuesday afternoon over Zoom. Here’s what he had to say:

On being traded to Carolina: At first I was like, ‘Really?’ and after that I was excited and happy. I’m really excited and happy to be part of Carolina right now.

On what he knows about Carolina as a team: I know they have a really good team with young guys and that they play really fast hockey. They’re a good team and I really would like to be a good player as a part of that organization and team.

On Sebastian Aho: I’m really good friends with Aho. We have played many years at the juniors and been friends over the last 10 years. Working in the same summer group. It’s really fun to get to play in the NHL on the same team.

On other teammates he knows: I know Teuvo [Teravainen] pretty well too. We have (been in) the same summer group for a couple of years. I know him well and we play golf in the summer too. The other Finns I know a little bit, but not that well. I know everyone a little bit.

On what Brind’Amour told him: He called me and just said that he was happy I come there and gonna work hard and let’s see where that goes. But he said if I be myself, everything is going to be good. I’m really excited to come there and show my skills.

On the type of player he is: I think my strengths is my skating and I can really, really forecheck. I think those are going to be good on that team.

On his time in Edmonton: There were ups and downs. So good times and a little bit hard times. But everything that I had here, I have enjoyed and everyone has a different kind of career. It’s been a pleasure to be a part of it and be an NHL player. Now I’m getting a new opportunity and I’m excited about that.

On getting a fresh start: This is going to be good for me and I’m going to work really, really hard to do everything right and be the best player I can be and help the team. Hopefully everything goes well and I will enjoy every day.