Storm Advisory 2/3/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Storm Advisory
- Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov has arrived in South Florida for the All Star Game:
Mista Svechnikov has arrived in South Florida pic.twitter.com/QEAQhtW78n— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 2, 2023
- You can get the full schedule of events and rosters here [ESPN] as well as see who is competing in which Skills Competition tonight here. [NHL] Unfortunately the Canes will not have an opportunity to three-peat the Accuracy Shooting challenge.
- The NHL will begin loading in the ice making equipment for the Stadium Series game in Raleigh this coming Monday. [CBS 17]
- What it’s like to watch a Carolina Hurricanes game with North Carolina’s governor Roy Cooper. [Rabbit Hole]
- Lifting the mask with Hurricanes prospect Pyotr Kochetkov. [FPH]
- These are not the numbers the NHL wants to see from their second season with ESPN and TNT:
NHL U.S. TV national viewership is down 22% this season, per findings from @AustinKarp.— Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) February 1, 2023
NHL regular games to date have averaged 373,000 viewers on ESPN/TNT, 2nd season of the league's 7-year pact with Disney & Turner.
NHL averaged 478,000 viewers at this point last season.
- Gary Bettman’s 30 years: Don’t judge him on what he’s done, but on what could have been. [The Athletic $]
- NHL Power Rankings: presenting All-Star Game snubs as the Boston Bruins blink. [THN]
- Sources: NHLPA director search focusing on Marty Walsh. [ESPN]
- NHL continues diversity efforts during All-Star celebrations. [Sportsnet]
Loading comments...