Storm Advisory 2/3/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Andrei Svechnikov takes on South Florida, Roy Cooper attends a Canes game with special access, and taking a look back at Gary Bettman’s 30 year tenure.

By Cody Hagan
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2023 NHL All-Star - Media Day Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Storm Advisory

  • Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov has arrived in South Florida for the All Star Game:
  • You can get the full schedule of events and rosters here [ESPN] as well as see who is competing in which Skills Competition tonight here. [NHL] Unfortunately the Canes will not have an opportunity to three-peat the Accuracy Shooting challenge.
  • The NHL will begin loading in the ice making equipment for the Stadium Series game in Raleigh this coming Monday. [CBS 17]
  • What it’s like to watch a Carolina Hurricanes game with North Carolina’s governor Roy Cooper. [Rabbit Hole]
  • Lifting the mask with Hurricanes prospect Pyotr Kochetkov. [FPH]
  • These are not the numbers the NHL wants to see from their second season with ESPN and TNT:
  • Gary Bettman’s 30 years: Don’t judge him on what he’s done, but on what could have been. [The Athletic $]
  • NHL Power Rankings: presenting All-Star Game snubs as the Boston Bruins blink. [THN]
  • Sources: NHLPA director search focusing on Marty Walsh. [ESPN]
  • NHL continues diversity efforts during All-Star celebrations. [Sportsnet]

